Plattsmouth school board members collect awards

Ken Winters award at school board event

From left, Nebraska Association of School Boards President Brad Wilkins smiles with Plattsmouth Board of Education member Ken Winters on Sept. 1. Eight Plattsmouth Board of Education members attended an awards banquet in La Vista. They were recognized for completing board development training sessions throughout the year.

 Photo Courtesy NASB / The Journal

LA VISTA – Eight Plattsmouth Board of Education members received awards earlier this month at an area convention.

The Nebraska Association of School Boards held an Awards of Achievement meeting in La Vista on Sept. 1. School board members from across the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas came to the event.

School board members from across the state are able to attend board development training sessions throughout the year. These include educational workshops and academic conferences held in multiple Nebraska cities. They are designed to strengthen the knowledge of board members in governance, legislative advocacy and stewardship of district resources.

Board members reach various status levels based on the number of school-based events they have attended during their time on local boards. There are ten levels of achievement that carry over from year to year.

Ken Winters and Matt Glup were each recognized for reaching Level 7 status. Karen Tesarek-Parsons was honored for reaching Level 6 status and Steve Barr was honored for reaching Level 3 status. Bob Fuller, Brian Harvey, Max Muller and Nolan Siemonsma were recognized for reaching Level 2 status.

Board members from Bellevue, Fort Calhoun, Gretna, Lincoln, Meridian, Millard, Omaha, Papillion-La Vista, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Platteview and Omaha Westside were honored at the conference. Members of the Educational Service Unit #3 board also received awards during the evening.

The NASB provided a photo of Winters with NASB President Brad Wilkins at the event. Wilkins serves on the Ainsworth Board of Education.

The NASB is a private, non-profit organization that works with board members of Nebraska public school districts and ESU agencies. There are approximately 1,700 public school board members across the state.

