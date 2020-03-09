Plattsmouth schools closed due to virus concerns
View Comments

Plattsmouth schools closed due to virus concerns

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Plattsmouth Community Schools

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Community Schools officials announced on Sunday evening that all classes will be canceled this week due to concerns about the coronavirus.

According to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Richard E. Hasty, a student from the district attended the Special Olympics event in Fremont in late February in which a woman there later tested positive for the virus.

The student returned to school from March 2 to March 6 and was exposed to students and staff members, according to Hasty.

“Out of concern for the safety and health of anyone that might have been exposed in our district, classes will be cancelled from Monday, March 9, through Thursday, March 12,” Hasty said.

“Students were not scheduled to be in session on Friday, March 13. We are also cancelling all activities and practices from now until March 15. Buildings will also be closed for use by outside groups for that same time period. This will also allow our custodial staff to complete additional deep cleaning in our facilities.”

During the week of March 9 through 13, building administrators will be communicating remotely with certified staff members about working from home to develop plans for continuing learning in future short-term or long-term closures of this nature, Hasty said.

“We also plan to reduce public access to the administration center. At this time, we plan to proceed with our Board of Education meetings that are scheduled for Monday, March 9, including our workshop at 6 p.m. and our regular meeting at 7.

“I plan to send a status update on Sunday, March 15, unless new information warrants a follow-up message sooner than that. We will continue to communicate with the Sarpy County/Cass County Health Department. Thank you for your patience and understanding. A safe and healthy learning environment is a top priority for our students, parents, staff members, and anyone that visits our school district.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman sent to jail for DUI offense
News

Woman sent to jail for DUI offense

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman who drove drunk in Cass County in February 2018 learned Monday morning that she would spend time in Cass County J…

Vulgar graffiti found on park wall
News

Vulgar graffiti found on park wall

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – Vandals have desecrated an attractive wall of cement blocks on a walking trail in Plattsmouth’s Rhylander Park, and police and c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News