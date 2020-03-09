Plattsmouth schools closed due to virus concerns

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Community Schools officials announced on Sunday evening that all classes will be canceled this week due to concerns about the coronavirus.

According to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Richard E. Hasty, a student from the district attended the Special Olympics event in Fremont in late February in which a woman there later tested positive for the virus.

The student returned to school from March 2 to March 6 and was exposed to students and staff members, according to Hasty.

“Out of concern for the safety and health of anyone that might have been exposed in our district, classes will be cancelled from Monday, March 9, through Thursday, March 12,” Hasty said.

“Students were not scheduled to be in session on Friday, March 13. We are also cancelling all activities and practices from now until March 15. Buildings will also be closed for use by outside groups for that same time period. This will also allow our custodial staff to complete additional deep cleaning in our facilities.”

During the week of March 9 through 13, building administrators will be communicating remotely with certified staff members about working from home to develop plans for continuing learning in future short-term or long-term closures of this nature, Hasty said.