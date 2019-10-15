PLATTSMOUTH – People often use detailed maps to help them stay on the correct path to their destination.
Staff members at Plattsmouth Community Schools are acting as living maps to help at-risk teenagers remain on a positive road in life.
Staff associated with the School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP) program have been focusing their efforts on assisting many teenagers in need of support. They have been working to identify at-risk students, make helpful interventions in their lives, refer them to school and community resources and support them inside Plattsmouth High School.
Plattsmouth Board of Education members learned more about the SCIP system at their monthly workshop Monday night. Plattsmouth High School Principal Todd Halvorsen and PCS Social Worker Keryl Mines delivered a 15-minute presentation about the background and implementation of SCIP at PHS. They said it had benefited many students already this school year.
“Our main focus is to make sure our students here feel valued, cared for and respected,” Halvorsen said. “That’s why a program like this is so valuable. Mrs. Mines and the other team members play a very important role in making sure our students are feeling valued, cared for and respected every day.”
“Our team members are great,” Mines said. “It’s everyone’s belief that it takes students, parents and community members to help our kids succeed. This program is something that we can use to support the kids that are in need of help and assistance.”
SCIP team members include Mines, Halvorsen, Jim Knierim, Chris Wiseman, Steve Owens, Amy Anderson, Andrew Wessling and Jordyn Kelley. They meet at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday to talk about at-risk students and the plans they have to help the teenagers succeed in life.
Mines said team members have been concentrating on students who are exhibiting emotional or behavioral issues. These issues can be caused by the strain of parents divorcing, a death of a family member, trauma from physical or emotional bullying or watching friends or family use drugs. Each case is different and requires specialized planning from teachers and SCIP members.
“We have each teacher fill out a form to see if they are sharing our same concerns and to see if there are other issues they’re seeing in the classroom,” Mines said. “They then bring it back to the SCIP team and we make a plan.
“Parents can always meet with the team to share their concerns, and our goal is to eventually meet with the student and talk with them about things. We want to involve as many people as possible in order to give the student the best possible chance of success.”
Halvorsen said SCIP team members also look at the three factors of academics, attendance and behavior when evaluating students. It can be a warning sign if one of those three factors is missing from a student’s daily life. For example, teenagers who have unexplained absences from class have a greater risk of experiencing academic or behavior issues.
“Those three things all tie in together,” Halvorsen said. “Watching those things can help us provide early intervention for students at all grade levels.”
Mines said the SCIP program has provided referrals and support to seven students already this year. Team members have identified other at-risk teenagers and are working on intervention and support plans for them.