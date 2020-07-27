Plattsmouth seniors celebrate graduation

“High school has flown by,” Schroeder said. “We can all agree that we have made memories that will last forever.”

Rathman focused on the importance of friendships during her speech. She said this year’s graduates had been there for one another during good and tough times.

“Who our friends are define us as people,” Rathman said. “They make us the best versions of ourselves we can be, and all throughout high school they have helped shape us into the people we are today. Look around you. Even though we may be at a six-foot distance, we are still close to one another.”

Wiseman used the phrase “It too shall pass” as the basis for his speech. He was confident everyone in the Class of 2020 would overcome the recent adversity with many crowning achievements.

“This class has faced storms and floods and sickness and countless individual struggles,” Wiseman said. “This disease has taken a lot from us. It has taken moments and times and laughs and dreams. Yet even as I speak to you in July rather than May, I have hope.”