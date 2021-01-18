 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plattsmouth seniors honored on Saturday
View Comments

Plattsmouth seniors honored on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Senior night

Seniors on the Plattsmouth High School boys and girls basketball teams, as well as the spirit squad, were honored at last Saturday's games against Beatrice High in the school gym. They were escorted to the center of the basketball court by their parents and all received loud cheers from the crowd.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Seniors on the Plattsmouth boys and girls basketball teams, as well as the school’s spirit squad, were honored at Saturday’s games against Beatrice High.

During the break between the girls and boys games, the seniors were escorted by their parents out to the center of the court where they were greeted with applause from the crowd.

The seniors on the girls basketball team are Rylee Hellbusch, Josie Knust and Kennedy Miller.

The seniors on the boys basketball team are Adam Eggert, Jack Alexander, Ian Witherell, Dakota Minshall, Zach Shukis, Randall Aguilar and Hayden Stromsodt.

The seniors on the spirit squad are Lily Roby, Kennedy Miller, Gracie Anderson, Aubrey Swaink, Faythe Bohnert, Makenzi Cox, McKinley Warner and Ava LaSure.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News