Plattsmouth seniors honored on Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – Seniors on the Plattsmouth boys and girls basketball teams, as well as the school’s spirit squad, were honored at Saturday’s games against Beatrice High.

During the break between the girls and boys games, the seniors were escorted by their parents out to the center of the court where they were greeted with applause from the crowd.

The seniors on the girls basketball team are Rylee Hellbusch, Josie Knust and Kennedy Miller.

The seniors on the boys basketball team are Adam Eggert, Jack Alexander, Ian Witherell, Dakota Minshall, Zach Shukis, Randall Aguilar and Hayden Stromsodt.

The seniors on the spirit squad are Lily Roby, Kennedy Miller, Gracie Anderson, Aubrey Swaink, Faythe Bohnert, Makenzi Cox, McKinley Warner and Ava LaSure.

