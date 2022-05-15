Plattsmouth seniors make memories at commencement

PLATTSMOUTH – Dozens of Plattsmouth seniors enjoyed a milestone event in their lives Saturday at the school’s graduation ceremony.

Hundreds of people came to the high school gym to watch Plattsmouth’s 115th commencement celebration. A total of 121 seniors collected their diplomas during an event that featured speeches, music and happy throwing of mortarboards.

Plattsmouth seniors Alan Bain, Cadence Fulfs, Krista Hardy and Amber Nanke joined members of the Air Force Junior ROTC for the national anthem. Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty welcomed the audience to the event after the graduates walked into the gym.

Hasty congratulated the seniors on overcoming multiple obstacles during their four years at PHS. This included the coronavirus pandemic and the many ways that changed day-to-day operations at the school for a time.

“I believe you are on the road to success in any path that you have selected after high school,” Hasty said. “Over the past few years you have demonstrated that you can persevere through uncertain and changing circumstances. Not everybody is able to do that with the grace and positivity that you have shown the past few years. Thank you for your positive approach.”

Plattsmouth senior Dalton Baumgart delivered remarks to the audience. Baumgart served as class president this past year and listed many achievements of the Class of 2022. He also asked his fellow graduates to make the most of their opportunity to speak with each other during the day.

“Today will be one of the last times we will ever be together as a class, and some of these people we might not ever see again,” Baumgart said. “Take a moment to look around at each other. You may never get a chance again to talk to some of the classmates you see around you.”

Class valedictorian Caleb Wiseman then presented his senior address. Wiseman listed how members of the Class of 2022 had impacted activities such as band, show choir, football, cross country, track and field and quiz bowl in a positive way. He said the support of others helped make that possible over the past four years.

“Walk with confidence, but not arrogance,” Wiseman said. “Remain humble, but believe in yourself, because the people around you today believe in you. Your family here today believes in you, the faculty of this building believe in you, and your friends, especially, believe in you.”

Wiseman also asked his classmates to pass that same type of support along to other people during their life’s journey.

“Remember the person to your left and the person to your right, the people sitting on this stage and the people cheering you on from the stands. They all love you,” Wiseman said. “Remember the love they showed for you, and continue to spread this love to everyone you meet.”

Senior choir members then performed a pair of songs for the crowd. Bain delivered a version of “Unwritten” as a solo, and all of the seniors presented “Seasons of Love” in front of the stage. Hardy and Jacob Frazier performed solos on the second song.

Plattsmouth High School Principal Todd Halvorsen spoke to students before they received their diplomas. He emphasized the importance of choosing new friends wisely, keeping commitments to others and being authentic to themselves. He also told seniors they would be defined by their character in the future.

“Success will come and go, but your integrity is always going to be with you,” Halvorsen said. “Your integrity is always what you will be remembered by. No one is going to know what your bank account is. Banners and trophies? They fade. People will forget about them. But they will remember the person. They remember who you are and they remember what you represent. That’s the most important thing.”

Audience members applauded 17 seniors for their distinguished academic work. Wiseman was recognized for achieving high academic honors. He finished with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average and earned three prestigious Regents Scholarships for his efforts in the classroom.

Cameron Aughenbaugh, Jonas Bradney, Sam Campin, Rachel Dyer, Cadence Fulfs, Adrianne Gray, Rally Grotelueschen, Krista Hardy, Jessica Meisinger, Owen Prince, Kaleb Smith, Kye Stone, Katie Torres, Sophia Vercellino, Jude Wehrbein and Rowan Wilson were recognized for achieving academic honors. They compiled cumulative grade point averages of 3.50-3.99 during their careers.

Campin, Fulfs, Hardy, Meisinger, Evan Miller, Smith, Vercellino, Wehrbein and Wiseman wore yellow cords during the ceremony. The cords symbolized their involvement in National Honor Society.

Plattsmouth juniors Natalie Briggs, Alyssa Carney, Amelia Field, Ava Morehead, Carter Moss, Evan Schreiber, Kevin Sohl and Mathew Zitek served as commencement stewards. They joined others in applauding the seniors as blue mortarboards sailed high in the air at the end of the ceremony.

