Plattsmouth seniors mark graduation milestones

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth seniors enjoyed the sweet sounds of success Saturday morning when they heard graduation music in their ears.

A total of 107 seniors took part in commencement exercises in Plattsmouth High School’s main gym. They participated in a ceremony that featured music, speeches and the presentation of diplomas.

School officials allowed each graduate to have seven visitors attend the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Four people could view the event from the gymnasium bleachers, and the other three visitors could watch a livestreamed presentation from the high school auditorium.

PHS Principal Todd Halvorsen said he was thrilled to be able to participate in the graduation ceremony. Having a commencement event was not a guarantee at the beginning of the school year, as health department and school leaders did not know what would happen with the pandemic.

PHS students and staff members adopted multiple strategies to keep school going over the past nine months. These included wearing masks, taking temperature checks, establishing one-way hallways in the high school and providing hand sanitizer locations.