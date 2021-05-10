Plattsmouth seniors mark graduation milestones

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth seniors enjoyed the sweet sounds of success Saturday morning when they heard graduation music in their ears.
A total of 107 seniors took part in commencement exercises in Plattsmouth High School’s main gym. They participated in a ceremony that featured music, speeches and the presentation of diplomas.
School officials allowed each graduate to have seven visitors attend the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Four people could view the event from the gymnasium bleachers, and the other three visitors could watch a livestreamed presentation from the high school auditorium.
PHS Principal Todd Halvorsen said he was thrilled to be able to participate in the graduation ceremony. Having a commencement event was not a guarantee at the beginning of the school year, as health department and school leaders did not know what would happen with the pandemic.
PHS students and staff members adopted multiple strategies to keep school going over the past nine months. These included wearing masks, taking temperature checks, establishing one-way hallways in the high school and providing hand sanitizer locations.
Halvorsen told the audience he had circled Saturday’s date on his calendar as a source of motivation and inspiration. He said it was important to give seniors the best possible opportunity to participate in an in-person graduation ceremony.
“I just want to clap for us getting here today,” Halvorsen said. “They deserve it.”
School officials recognized multiple seniors for their academic excellence. Elliot Block, Emma Field and Aleea Stanford were honored for compiling 4.0 grade point averages during their high school careers.
Twenty-six seniors stood up during the ceremony for achieving cumulative grade point averages between 3.50 and 3.99. Aaronn Aho, Jack Alexander, Savanna Berger, Faythe Bohnert, Mackenzie Caba, Elizabeth Casart, Adam Eggert, Kassidy Fisk, Levi Flaherty, Rylee Hellbusch, Brianna Hoyt, Ava LaSure, Valeria Marquez Lozano, Kaitlyn Merrill, Jade Montgomery, Tyler Odum, Faith Olsen, Alicia Oswalt, Xander Rodriguez, Emma Rollins, Christian Sunderland, Aubrey Swaink, Sophia Wehrbein, Ian Witherell, Kaleb Wooten and Jacob Zitek received applause for their academic work.
Alexander, Bohnert, Field, Fisk, Hellbusch, LaSure, Olsen, Stanford, Swaink, Wehrbein, Wooten and Zitek wore yellow cords for being National Honor Society members. The 12 NHS inductees were involved in multiple school and community activities at Plattsmouth and were top students in the classroom.
Zitek served as class president this year and welcomed the crowd to the commencement event. Stanford, Block and Field then presented commencement addresses. The co-valedictorians spoke about the educational and social opportunities they gained throughout high school.
The graduation ceremony then spotlighted the musical talents of the Class of 2021. Merrill delivered a solo of “One Perfect Moment,” and Kelli Cunningham played ukulele and sang “What a Wonderful World” for the crowd. Members of the senior choir then gathered on stage for a performance of “Never Alone.”
Sunderland and LaSure also displayed their vocal abilities with solos during the day. Sunderland sang the national anthem on stage for the audience, and LaSure delivered a solo during the senior choir’s performance.
Plattsmouth seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas at the end of the ceremony. Halvorsen, Plattsmouth Board of Education President Steve Barr and Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty congratulated each student with elbow bumps.
The district normally ends each graduation ceremony with traditional recessional music, but school leaders decided to use the Elton John song “I’m Still Standing” this year in light of the pandemic. Students gathered with family and friends in the auxiliary gym and the commons area to celebrate after the ceremony.