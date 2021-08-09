Plattsmouth Seniors unveil season baseball statistics

PLATTSMOUTH – Members of the Plattsmouth Senior Legion baseball team enjoyed one of the most successful summers in program history in 2021.
The Blue Devils accomplished that feat by posting big numbers in many statistical categories.
Plattsmouth coaches unveiled season statistics in batting, fielding and pitching for the Senior Legion team. The Blue Devils finished the year 28-7 and advanced to the Area B2 Tournament championship game.
Plattsmouth also claimed the Southeast Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament title for the third time in program history. Local players previously collected league tournament championships in 2013 and 2015.
Members of the Senior Legion team included T.J. Fitzpatrick, Trent Elshire, Evan Miller, Sam Campin, Dylan Eby, Clayton Mayfield, Gabe Villamonte, Rally Grotelueschen, Ben Laney, Adam Eggert, Drew Iverson, Gage Olsen, Caden Hinton, William Robert, Clyde Hinton, Quinton Denton and Max Waters. Tim Winters, C.J. Neumann, Jim Olsen and Andrew Eggert were coaches for the team.
Offense
Elshire had the top batting average of .435. Iverson (.387), Villamonte (.357), Eggert (.346), Waters (.344) and Caden Hinton (.341) followed him in the category.
Elshire paced Plattsmouth’s offense with 47 hits. He pocketed five doubles, one triple, 24 runs batted in and a team-best 33 runs scored.
Iverson collected 36 hits with eight doubles and a team-best three home runs. He also led the Blue Devils with 29 RBI.
Caden Hinton tallied 31 hits with six doubles. He drove in 28 runs, touched home plate 20 times and drove in 28 runs.
Waters produced 31 hits and led the Blue Devils with nine doubles. He added 28 runs and 16 RBI.
Eggert generated 28 hits with one triple and 29 runs. He drove in 17 runs for the team.
Campin, Miller and Fitzpatrick each had one triple and Miller and Clyde Hinton each blasted one home run. Denton was struck by pitches six times and Fitzpatrick was struck four times. Villamonte drove in 14 runs, Miller collected 13 RBI and Campin posted 11 RBI.
Elshire guided Plattsmouth on the basepaths with 23 steals. Clyde Hinton had 17 steals, Campin stole 16 bases and Eggert pocketed 13 steals. Caden Hinton swiped 12 bases and Fitzpatrick finished with 11 steals.
Defense
Denton guided Plattsmouth’s defense with a team-best .990 fielding percentage from his spot at catcher. Clyde Hinton had a .980 fielding percentage and Iverson and Elshire each posted .960 marks. Eggert (.950), Fitzpatrick (.940), Waters (.940) and Miller (.920) all finished above the 90-percent mark on the diamond.
Pitching
Eggert guided Plattsmouth’s pitching staff with a 7-1 mark. He pocketed a team-best 65 strikeouts and had a 1.85 earned run average.
Iverson finished the year 6-0. He struck out 50 batters and posted a 1.44 earned run average.
Campin went 5-1 and delivered 40 strikeouts during the season. He tallied a team-best 1.37 earned run average and had two saves.
Clyde Hinton finished 4-1 with 47 strikeouts. He helped the team with a 1.64 earned run average.