Plattsmouth Seniors unveil season baseball statistics

Iverson collected 36 hits with eight doubles and a team-best three home runs. He also led the Blue Devils with 29 RBI.

Caden Hinton tallied 31 hits with six doubles. He drove in 28 runs, touched home plate 20 times and drove in 28 runs.

Waters produced 31 hits and led the Blue Devils with nine doubles. He added 28 runs and 16 RBI.

Eggert generated 28 hits with one triple and 29 runs. He drove in 17 runs for the team.

Campin, Miller and Fitzpatrick each had one triple and Miller and Clyde Hinton each blasted one home run. Denton was struck by pitches six times and Fitzpatrick was struck four times. Villamonte drove in 14 runs, Miller collected 13 RBI and Campin posted 11 RBI.

Elshire guided Plattsmouth on the basepaths with 23 steals. Clyde Hinton had 17 steals, Campin stole 16 bases and Eggert pocketed 13 steals. Caden Hinton swiped 12 bases and Fitzpatrick finished with 11 steals.

Defense