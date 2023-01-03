Plattsmouth show choir to begin season

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth show choir students are planning to showcase their musical talents in front of hundreds of people on stage this year.

The Blue Devils are beginning their new season next week with a trip to the Midwest Cup Show Choir Competition in Lincoln. That will be the start of a two-month sprint that will end with a competition at Lincoln Northeast in early March.

Director Chris Work has led the Out of the Blue ensemble for many years. He has guided a program that has made significant progress on a statewide level. The Blue Devils nearly qualified for the finals of The Rock Show Choir Competition at Lincoln Northeast last spring, which is one of the top contests in the Midwest. Plattsmouth placed seventh out of 23 groups at the daylong competition.

Show choir is an activity that combines the skills of singing and dancing on stage. Students perform choreographed movements while they are singing a series of songs. Many of the movements are either synchronized or part of a larger visual theme for the production. This means all students must learn the correct movements in order for the entire group to do well.

Show choir rules vary from state to state, but the majority of high school contests follow similar guidelines. Many show choir performances have a time limit of 20 minutes. Choirs can receive seven to ten minutes of time before their performance for stage preparation and microphone sound checks. They can also request extra preparation time if they have large props that they will use for a certain theme of the show.

Show choirs can have live bands accompanying them during their time on stage. Several Plattsmouth students played music for Out of the Blue last year. Show choir bands are often located behind risers that are set up on stage.

Peyton Blankman, Alyce Combs, Karlie Gunter, Isabelle McGraw, Ava Morehead, Sandra Selby, Molly Vaughn, Holly Wilson, Lauren Albers, Andrew Hipsher, Ava Nolde, Carlee Petereit, Madison Quimby, Ivy Schmidt, Ava Thornton, Justine Villamonte, Gertie Yoder, Daniel Barajas, Tucker Coulon, Brock Endorf, Eli Horner, Gage Olsen, Joshua Schreiber, Kevin Sohl, Seth Thompson, Gavin Thornton and Tucker Volwiler are members of Out of the Blue.

This year’s group began rehearsing the week of Aug. 8. PHS students have continued practicing throughout the fall in preparation for five contests. Judges will evaluate each group in categories such as musical performance, visual presentation and overall theme.

The Blue Devils will begin the year with a trip to the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. The Midwest Cup Show Choir Competition will take place throughout the day on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Norris earned the overall championship at last year’s event, which features show choirs from across the Midwest. Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest finished second and third last year, while groups from Lincoln Southwest and Waconia, Minn., earned the top two spots in 2020. Urbandale, Iowa, was grand champion in 2019 and Broken Arrow, Okla., won the title in 2018.

Midwest Cup officials had not released a schedule for individual schools as of Tuesday afternoon. The first show choir will perform at 9:25 a.m. and the last one will compete at 4:40 p.m. Finals will run from 7-9:30 p.m. with an awards presentation at 10 p.m.

Plattsmouth will continue the season Feb. 18 at the Wahoo Court of Champions. The group will travel to Omaha Skutt for the NCDA Show Choir Festival on Feb. 20, and PHS students will head to the Norris Fields of Talent Show Choir Competition on Feb. 25. The Blue Devils will finish their season Saturday, March 4, at the Lincoln Northeast event.