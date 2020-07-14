Plattsmouth signs contract with local athletic trainer

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School students will have a new group of athletic trainers working to help them become the best Blue Devils they can be.
Plattsmouth Board of Education members voted Monday night to enter into a three-year contract with Witte Physical Therapy. All eight members present at the meeting approved an agreement that will remain in effect for the 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.
Operations Committee members reviewed bids the previous week and recommended the Cass County company to the full board. Operations Committee member Tony Foster told other board members that Witte Physical Therapy met all of the district’s expectations for athletic training services.
“Witte Physical Therapy was the low bidder, and they checked all of the boxes with what we were looking for,” Foster said.
Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty told board members the company would provide 1,100 hours of service to the district throughout the year. Athletic trainers will be at games and activities for 32 hours each week when school is in session. They will provide 15-17 hours of service per week during the summer months for events such as team camps and practices.
Plattsmouth will pay Witte Physical Therapy $25,500 in year one of the contract. Those numbers will increase to $26,500 in year two and $27,500 in year three.
Dr. Dan Witte graduated from Louisville High School in 2001 and went to Midland University. He earned a Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree from Creighton University in 2010 and is an orthopedic clinical specialist.
Witte began offering physical therapy services in Louisville and opened a clinic in Plattsmouth in late 2018. He is a member of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Katie Alvarado, Dr. Kayla Mammen, Melissa Schulze and Dr. Natosha Siemek are staff members. Alvarado and Schulze are both physical therapy assistants for the company, and Mammen and Siemen have both earned their Doctorate of Physical Therapy degrees.
Witte Physical Therapy staff members will provide services at all Plattsmouth games and practices during the year. PHS students can participate in volleyball, girls and boys cross country, softball, football, girls and boys golf, girls and boys basketball, wrestling, baseball, girls and boys track and field and girls and boys soccer.
