Plattsmouth signs contract with local athletic trainer

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School students will have a new group of athletic trainers working to help them become the best Blue Devils they can be.

Plattsmouth Board of Education members voted Monday night to enter into a three-year contract with Witte Physical Therapy. All eight members present at the meeting approved an agreement that will remain in effect for the 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

Operations Committee members reviewed bids the previous week and recommended the Cass County company to the full board. Operations Committee member Tony Foster told other board members that Witte Physical Therapy met all of the district’s expectations for athletic training services.

“Witte Physical Therapy was the low bidder, and they checked all of the boxes with what we were looking for,” Foster said.

Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty told board members the company would provide 1,100 hours of service to the district throughout the year. Athletic trainers will be at games and activities for 32 hours each week when school is in session. They will provide 15-17 hours of service per week during the summer months for events such as team camps and practices.