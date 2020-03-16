Plattsmouth, St. John's close school buildings

Hasty said school officials will be available to provide assistance to local residents with their needs. The district has four social workers who will lead these efforts. Bri Renninger works at Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center, Sarah Coniglio works at Plattsmouth Elementary School, Sara Barada works at Plattsmouth Community Middle School and Keryl Mines works at Plattsmouth High School.

Residents can contact Renninger at brenninger@pcsd.org, Coniglio at sconiglio@pcsd.org, Barada at sbarada@pcsd.org and Mines at kmines@pcsd.org.

“If you or someone you know needs assistance with water, food or other supplies, please contact the school social worker at the building where your child attends school,” Hasty said.

Hasty said district officials will begin implementing remote learning plans for students on March 23. He also said the district will continue to evaluate the status of the closures and events that are scheduled for later in the school year.

“Please remember that we are #PlattsmouthStrong, and we will successfully navigate these unique circumstances while supporting our students,” Hasty said.