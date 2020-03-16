Plattsmouth, St. John's close school buildings

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Community Schools and St. John the Baptist School will be closing school buildings for multiple weeks due to coronavirus concerns.
Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty and St. John the Baptist Principal Linda Monahan wrote letters to parents and guardians this past weekend about school building closures. They made their first announcements over the weekend and provided updates on Monday and Tuesday.
Hasty said he and other Plattsmouth officials have been receiving updates from Sarpy/Cass Health Department, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Education. He said those sources provided information that led to the decision to keep all buildings closed for an indefinite period of time.
“A safe and healthy learning environment is a top priority for our students, parents, staff members and anyone that visits our school district,” Hasty said. “Based on information from the local, state and national levels, including NDE Commissioner Dr. Matt Blomstedt, we will further do our part to assist in limiting the spread of COVID-19 by having our school buildings remain closed until further notice.”
Plattsmouth campuses closed March 9 after officials learned a high school student had been exposed to the coronavirus at an event in Fremont Feb. 29. Teachers have been working from home since that time.
Hasty said school officials will be available to provide assistance to local residents with their needs. The district has four social workers who will lead these efforts. Bri Renninger works at Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center, Sarah Coniglio works at Plattsmouth Elementary School, Sara Barada works at Plattsmouth Community Middle School and Keryl Mines works at Plattsmouth High School.
Residents can contact Renninger at brenninger@pcsd.org, Coniglio at sconiglio@pcsd.org, Barada at sbarada@pcsd.org and Mines at kmines@pcsd.org.
“If you or someone you know needs assistance with water, food or other supplies, please contact the school social worker at the building where your child attends school,” Hasty said.
Hasty said district officials will begin implementing remote learning plans for students on March 23. He also said the district will continue to evaluate the status of the closures and events that are scheduled for later in the school year.
“Please remember that we are #PlattsmouthStrong, and we will successfully navigate these unique circumstances while supporting our students,” Hasty said.
Monahan said she and other St. John’s officials held discussions with Sarpy/Cass Health Department, leaders with the Lincoln Diocese and Father Michael Houlihan of Church of the Holy Spirit. They felt it was necessary to close school buildings until April 6.
Monahan said St. John’s students would be following a remote learning framework for the foreseeable future. Teachers will e-mail assignments to students, who can return them either through e-mail or hard copy versions.
“Adequate due dates will be given for students to complete the work,” Monahan said. “The work is expected to be completed. We have focused on the most important assignments to keep on track and to continue to prepare your child for the next grade level. We have also tried to provide assignments that will not overwhelm the families and cause added stress during this difficult time.”
Monahan said after-school childcare and all other school activities will be cancelled through at least April 6. All remaining fish fry events through Church of the Holy Spirit have been cancelled, and Mass services have been suspended with dispensation.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding, as we remain focused on a safe and healthy learning environment for our students, parents, teachers and staff,” Monahan said.