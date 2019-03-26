PLATTSMOUTH – For Riley Fitzpatrick, helping Plattsmouth flood victims was as simple as counting from one to 100.
The Plattsmouth High School senior raised more than $5,000 this past week to support people affected by historic flooding along the Missouri and Platte rivers. She used a numerical Adopt-A-Box method to collect donations from friends and fellow community members. She said she was thrilled to see Plattsmouth citizens come together to help others in their time of need.
“I was honestly so surprised that I even got half of the boxes, so when I got all of them and then some I was amazed,” Fitzpatrick said. “The love the people in their community have for each other warmed my heart to the core. I am so thankful that there was so much support.”
Plattsmouth State Bank employee Trisha Newlin said Fitzpatrick’s effort had already touched the lives of many people. Newlin said bank employees heard about the fund-raiser and were encouraged by the generosity and thoughtfulness Fitzpatrick was displaying.
“She’s such a selfless girl,” Newlin said. “She’s all about doing what is right for others. It’s amazing to see how much money she’s raised and how it will help others in the community.”
Fitzpatrick became aware of the Adopt-A-Box idea last summer after watching a fellow teenager use it to raise money for a mission trip. She decided to start her own fund-raising program this month as a way to help Plattsmouth community members. Many PHS students were either directly impacted by floodwaters or had friends whose families had suffered property losses.
Fitzpatrick’s program followed a simple formula. She created a poster with boxes numbered 1-100 and then asked friends and other students to write their names in one of the squares. The number of the box corresponded with the amount of money that each individual or family donated. For example, the person who wrote their name in box 57 donated $57.
People from across Cass County responded to Fitzpatrick’s fund-raising idea with enthusiasm. The number of names on the poster multiplied as students, parents, teachers and other residents volunteered to join the project.
Fitzpatrick was hopeful that all 100 boxes would get filled, as that amount would equal $5,050. Her excitement grew as she watched her fund-raising dream turn into reality. Several squares contained names of multiple people who wanted to provide extra help.
Fitzpatrick will give all of the donations to local residents. A large portion of the money will go to six families in the Plattsmouth area who suffered property losses from the flood. Additional donations will help provide water for Plattsmouth High School students and recovery items for people visiting Plattsmouth Community Center.