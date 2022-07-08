Plattsmouth student wins award at American Legion event

LINCOLN – A student from Louisville was among six high school students recently honored by the Nebraska American Legion.

The honors came during the legion’s 53rd annual Junior Law Cadet Program at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island.

This year’s program involved 26 boys and 18 girls who just completed their junior year of high school and who were selected from each of Nebraska’s 14 American Legion districts.

Participants learned about law enforcement responsibilities and had training from representatives of various city, county, state and federal agencies. They participated in daily calisthenics, classroom sessions, self-defense, firearms, law enforcement driving, internet crime and radar use training.

Evening classes were devoted to accident and crime investigation, fingerprinting and polygraph techniques, and other special topics.

Six young men and women were selected from the participants for performing above and beyond during the week.

The following is the listing of the students and the particular honor each received:

Outstanding Boy Cadet – Mathew Zitek of Louisville; Outstanding Girl Cadet – Schyler Schwisow of Western; Outstanding Boys Driving Ability – Braden Hiser of Seward; Outstanding Girls Driving Ability – Thea Wahl of Ayr; Outstanding Boys Marksmanship – Dylan Krueger of McCook; Outstanding Girls Marksmanship – Destiney Frye of Sidney.

Since its inception in 1919, the American Legion has been an advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs and a strong national defense with a focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.

Zitek attends classes at Plattsmouth High School. He has been on the PHS Honor Roll numerous times and participates in many activities. He takes part in Student Council, football, wrestling and track and field for the Blue Devils.