Plattsmouth students capture series of academic awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth students earned many academic and community awards earlier this month during the annual Plattsmouth High School Honors Night.

Students, parents and community members watched an online presentation of PHS Honors Night on the district’s website. People usually gather in the high school auditorium for the event, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a change in plans for 2020.

Seventeen seniors were honored with the Robert T. and Dorothee Walling Wiley Memorial Scholarship. Each scholarship is worth $3,500. A selection committee chose applicants based on their grade point average, citizenship qualities, aptitude for a chosen career and financial need.

Kaycee Bancroft, Joseph Cole, Morgan Corns, Stockton Graham, Kayla Harvey, Sydni Haugaard, Kira Leget, Jeremiah Lubben, Emily Martin, Andrew Rathman, Katie Rathman, Chloe Sabatka, Riley Sedlak, Lexi Schroeder, Hunter Smith, Regan Warrick and C.J. Wiseman received the scholarship.

Four Plattsmouth students earned the Fred V. Duda Memorial Scholarship at the end of the evening. Isabella Chappell, Jackson Glup, Easton Hoschar and Renae Mixan received scholarships worth $5,000.