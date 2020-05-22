Plattsmouth students capture series of academic awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth students earned many academic and community awards earlier this month during the annual Plattsmouth High School Honors Night.
Students, parents and community members watched an online presentation of PHS Honors Night on the district’s website. People usually gather in the high school auditorium for the event, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a change in plans for 2020.
Seventeen seniors were honored with the Robert T. and Dorothee Walling Wiley Memorial Scholarship. Each scholarship is worth $3,500. A selection committee chose applicants based on their grade point average, citizenship qualities, aptitude for a chosen career and financial need.
Kaycee Bancroft, Joseph Cole, Morgan Corns, Stockton Graham, Kayla Harvey, Sydni Haugaard, Kira Leget, Jeremiah Lubben, Emily Martin, Andrew Rathman, Katie Rathman, Chloe Sabatka, Riley Sedlak, Lexi Schroeder, Hunter Smith, Regan Warrick and C.J. Wiseman received the scholarship.
Four Plattsmouth students earned the Fred V. Duda Memorial Scholarship at the end of the evening. Isabella Chappell, Jackson Glup, Easton Hoschar and Renae Mixan received scholarships worth $5,000.
A selection committee chose recipients based on academic excellence, community service and citizenship characteristics. All four seniors have been involved in many activities at Plattsmouth and have collected academic honors.
Sixteen students were recognized with the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. Students had to compile a minimum 3.50 GPA and reach the 85th percentile in either math or reading on the American College Testing (ACT) or Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) admissions exams.
Caleb Anderson, Isabella Chappell, Jenna Clark, Chandler Cole, Jackson Glup, Stockton Graham, Abigayl Henne, Easton Hoschar, Renae Mixan, Sydney Nelson, Wesley Phillipson, Katie Rathman, Chloe Sabatka, Riley Sedlak, Hunter Smith and C.J. Wiseman met the requirements for the honor.
Renae Mixan secured the U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Musical Excellence Award, and C.J. Wiseman captured the U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award. Andrew Smith earned the Blue Devil Spirit Award and Alexia Gibson pocketed the Key Staffer Award for the school’s journalism program.
Dakotah Swingholm-Bell earned the Plattsmouth Youth Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony. He was honored for his community service and positive character traits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!