Plattsmouth students capture show choir honors

LINCOLN – Plattsmouth show choir students swayed to the movements of successful beats Saturday during a major competition at Lincoln Northeast.

Members of Plattsmouth High School’s Sapphire & Ice Show Choir squared off with 13 other groups at Lincoln Northeast’s “The Rock” show choir contest. PHS teenagers competed against students from Beatrice, Wahoo, Aurora, Omaha Marian, Blair, Norfolk, York, Central City and Atchison, Kan., during the morning and afternoon. Beatrice, Blair, Aurora and Wahoo each had two show choirs at the event.

Sapphire & Ice Director Chris Work said he was pleased with the results from the day. PHS students finished in seventh place with their musical presentation. They came close to qualifying for the evening’s finals for the first time in program history.

“The kids said it was one of their best performances,” Work said. “I will say that I am immensely proud of this group and their performance on Saturday. We were 0.5 points away from making it into the finals round. Plattsmouth has never had a group come close to that ever!

“These performers are showing the Omaha/Lincoln area that we are a school to no longer be taken lightly at competitions, and I find that extremely exciting.”