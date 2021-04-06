Plattsmouth students collect journalism awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School yearbook members wrote award-winning headlines with their work at a recent journalism contest.

Students captured honors in the Nebraska Press Women High School Communications Contest. Members of the 2020-21 yearbook staff competed against 16 schools from across the state. Students in the contest came from school districts of all sizes.

Elliot Block and Nataliya Roby highlighted the Plattsmouth results with medals in the yearbook layout category. Block earned first place in the division for her fall divider composition and Roby captured second place in the state for her golf layout.

Block’s championship allowed her to qualify for the National Federation of Press Women Communication Contest. The contest will take place later this year.

Students could enter either a single-page or double-truck (two-page) layout from the yearbook for the yearbook layout contest. Judges considered creative and effective use of graphic elements, typography, photos, illustrations and color composition. They based a large part of their decisions on how the layouts attracted the interest of readers.