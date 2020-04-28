Plattsmouth students earn state journalism awards

Staff members of The Plattonian began the process of determining the theme for the 2019-20 publication in June 2019. Many students attended a workshop in Olathe, Kan., to gain insight about different design strategies and concepts. They won several awards during their trip and formed a plan about the yearbook.

“The time at the workshop had the staff focused and working as a team,” Knust said. “I think that really gave the girls the motivation to produce a great yearbook, and they are doing it! I am very proud that the hard work and dedication of everyone on our staff has paid off with numerous awards. These awards say a lot about the leadership of our yearbook staffers.”

The workshop took place at a time when Plattsmouth residents were still recovering from historic flooding. Staff members wanted the theme to showcase how the students, school district and community came together to survive and thrive.

The Blue Devils also realized they could expand the “That’s How” concept beyond the single issue of flood recovery. They wanted to let readers know that even though the high school was split into three academies, students formed a united front when it came to Plattsmouth pride and teamwork. They felt they could illustrate that harmony by showing students cooperating in academics, fine arts, sports and other social activities.