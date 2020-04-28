Plattsmouth students earn state journalism awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth students have spent many hours snapping photos, writing cutlines and creating attention-grabbing designs for their yearbook.
That dedication was how they captured several major awards in this year’s state journalism contest.
Alexia Gibson, Renae Mixan and Madison Nelson secured honors for their work on “The Plattonian” yearbook. All three filled key leadership roles for the publication throughout the first and second semesters. They helped their classmates come up with “That’s How” as the main theme for the yearbook, and they devoted time both before and after school to work on many projects.
Plattsmouth teacher Christine Knust worked with the Blue Devils as yearbook advisor throughout the school year. She was thrilled to see the PHS teenagers earn recognition for their efforts. They submitted multiple entries in the Class B State Journalism Contest and learned about the results this past week.
“This group of young ladies has been such a joy to work with,” Knust said. “It is truly a reward to see how their creativity and hard work paid off with a state championship. All of the yearbook staff has been an integral part of creating this amazing yearbook, but Alexia, Madison and Renae really stepped up with their leadership. They have put in a lot of extra time to get it ‘perfect.’”
Staff members of The Plattonian began the process of determining the theme for the 2019-20 publication in June 2019. Many students attended a workshop in Olathe, Kan., to gain insight about different design strategies and concepts. They won several awards during their trip and formed a plan about the yearbook.
“The time at the workshop had the staff focused and working as a team,” Knust said. “I think that really gave the girls the motivation to produce a great yearbook, and they are doing it! I am very proud that the hard work and dedication of everyone on our staff has paid off with numerous awards. These awards say a lot about the leadership of our yearbook staffers.”
The workshop took place at a time when Plattsmouth residents were still recovering from historic flooding. Staff members wanted the theme to showcase how the students, school district and community came together to survive and thrive.
The Blue Devils also realized they could expand the “That’s How” concept beyond the single issue of flood recovery. They wanted to let readers know that even though the high school was split into three academies, students formed a united front when it came to Plattsmouth pride and teamwork. They felt they could illustrate that harmony by showing students cooperating in academics, fine arts, sports and other social activities.
“The girls wanted to show how we may be divided in different ways, but we always come together for each other,” Knust said.
Gibson, Mixan and Nelson generated a state championship in the yearbook theme development category. They submitted 12 pages of the yearbook to state judges as examples of their work. They showed how they interwove the “That’s How” theme throughout the publication.
Their submissions featured photos and stories about the first day of school, pep rallies, volleyball, cross country, marching band, welding and the process of making the yearbook. The students incorporated vivid colors and multiple images into each of their layout designs.
Mixan and Nelson each earned separate individual medals in the yearbook layout category. Mixan claimed a third-place honor and Nelson pocketed a fourth-place award.
Mixan earned her state medal for her yearbook layout entitled “Halftime is Our Time.” The page showed readers how much time and energy PHS musicians devoted to their marching and pep band performances. It included photos from several marching band shows, information about new instruments and equipment and a graphic showing how much each of the school’s new marching band uniforms cost.
Nelson earned her state medal for her yearbook layout entitled “Going the Distance.” Her page focused on the Plattsmouth girls and boys cross country teams. It featured a story about the fall season, action photos from races and quotes from the program’s five seniors.
Plattsmouth finished 13th in Class B team standings with 50 points. PHS collected 30 points for the first-place award and 20 points for the individual medals.
Scottsbluff claimed the Class B state championship with 340 points. Lincoln Pius X was second with 294 points and Elkhorn Mount Michael finished third with 288 points.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released the state journalism results through an online platform this year. Students normally travel to a different city each year for a state journalism convention, but the coronavirus pandemic changed that schedule this spring.
Class B State Journalism Team Results
Scottsbluff 340, Lincoln Pius X 294, Elkhorn Mount Michael 288, Columbus Scotus 266, Adams Central 250, West Point-Beemer 220, Lexington 194, Grand Island Northwest 138, Fairbury 118, Blair 94, Waverly 62, Lincoln Christian 58, Plattsmouth 50, Ralston 48, Bennington 42, Alliance 38, Gering 32, McCook 20, Platteview 18, Hastings 16, Broken Bow 14, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Conestoga, Ogallala, Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Pierce, Wayne, York no team scores
Plattsmouth Results
Yearbook Layout: Renae Mixan – "Halftime is Our Time" – 3rd
Yearbook Layout: Madison Nelson – "Going the Distance" – 4th
Yearbook Theme Development: Alexia Gibson, Renae Mixan, Madison Nelson – "That’s How" – 1st
