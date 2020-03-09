Plattsmouth students entertain audience with play

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Larson said many of the older students acted as mentors for their younger peers. They helped newcomers learn their lines, become more confident on stage and enjoy the teamwork aspect of the entire production.

“This is the third year of Disney Musicals in Schools and each year students come more prepared,” Larson said. “That being said, there was still significant growth. The fifth through seventh graders are role models for the fourth graders and help them with staging, projecting and acting.

“At the beginning of practice, the students were excited but not sure how to be in character. They were asked to be a snake, a bear, trees, flowers, etc. That was challenging! By the performance, I saw students reflecting their character the whole time in unique and creative ways.”

“The Jungle Book” focuses on the adventures of Mowgli, a child who has been raised by a pack of wolves since birth. A panther and bear help Mowgli travel through the jungle after the fearsome tiger Shere Khan begins looking for the child. Mowgli meets many creatures in the jungle and learns about friendship, loyalty and the power of teamwork.