Plattsmouth students entertain audience with play

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth students were kings and queens of the jungle Thursday night during their performance of a popular play.
Dozens of children in grades 4-7 presented Disney’s “The Jungle Book” before a packed house in the Plattsmouth High School auditorium. The school district received a grant to perform “The Jungle Book” through the Disney Musicals in Schools program. Plattsmouth students used similar grants to present “101 Dalmatians” and “Aladdin” in the previous two years.
Plattsmouth Director of Instructional Services Dr. Cherie Larson said she was thrilled with the way students reacted to being on stage. Larson, Emma Shaner, Jan Stanek and Julie Little co-directed the play.
“I felt that the students did a tremendous job,” Larson said. “They were confident, smiling, in character and they had a great time. They knew the show and were able to capture the character they portrayed. Their smiles said it all.”
Students in the Blue Devil Academy After-School Program participated in the play. Students attend Blue Devil Academy sessions in the middle school cafeteria throughout the year. The program includes many enrichment opportunities such as the Disney plays, a NASA engineering partnership, family engagement activities and visits with 4-H clubs.
Students learned about “The Jungle Book” earlier in the school year and were cast in many different roles. These included title characters such as Mowgli, Bagheera, Baloo and Shere Khan. There were also opportunities to portray animals such as wolves, elephants, monkeys, vultures and a snake.
You have free articles remaining.
Larson said many of the older students acted as mentors for their younger peers. They helped newcomers learn their lines, become more confident on stage and enjoy the teamwork aspect of the entire production.
“This is the third year of Disney Musicals in Schools and each year students come more prepared,” Larson said. “That being said, there was still significant growth. The fifth through seventh graders are role models for the fourth graders and help them with staging, projecting and acting.
“At the beginning of practice, the students were excited but not sure how to be in character. They were asked to be a snake, a bear, trees, flowers, etc. That was challenging! By the performance, I saw students reflecting their character the whole time in unique and creative ways.”
“The Jungle Book” focuses on the adventures of Mowgli, a child who has been raised by a pack of wolves since birth. A panther and bear help Mowgli travel through the jungle after the fearsome tiger Shere Khan begins looking for the child. Mowgli meets many creatures in the jungle and learns about friendship, loyalty and the power of teamwork.
Students memorized words to 16 songs for the production. Many of the tunes also featured choreographed movements for small and large groups. They learned popular songs such as “The Bare Necessities,” “I Wanna Be Like You” and “That’s What Friends Are For.”
Larson said many volunteers helped create props and an elaborate set design for the play. It took one evening and an afternoon to put the stage together for the performance. The set design included dozens of handcut paper leaves and trees, swinging vines and a green-colored backdrop.
Several parents cut the leaves and spent an evening making the trees. Other parents created an array of costumes for characters such as Bagheera, Baloo, Shere Khan, monkeys and vultures. Shaner used her artistic talents to create realistic elephant and snake heads for students to use during the play.
The four co-directors issued special thanks to families for their help with the production in a playbill issued to guests at Thursday night’s production. These included the families of students Donovan Landon, Katya Parker, A.J. Trimble, Emma MacFarlane, Symantha Cherek, Miranda Tudehope, Molly Vaughn, Graci McDonnell, Savana Lewis, Serenity Newton, Evelyn Mauk and Olivia Garrean.