PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School students created musical memories for many people Monday night with an hour-long presentation in the PHS auditorium.
Students in choir and band took part in a program entitled “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child” for the crowd. Community members packed the auditorium to listen to performances from students in grades 9-12. School officials set up extra chairs near the back of the facility to accommodate everyone who entered.
The evening’s lineup included 13 performances from instrumental and choral groups. The full choir began the event by performing a candlelight version of “Silent Night.” The concert band, concert choir and Macho Voce and Bella Voce groups then delivered songs ranging from “Fresh Aire Christmas” to “The Seal Lullaby.”
The full band and choir came together for “A Family Christmas Spectacular” at the end of the evening. Scores of Plattsmouth students appeared on stage for the musical number.
The evening also featured announcements from the Plattsmouth Education Association and Plattsmouth Alumni Association. Both organizations presented checks to school officials in front of the audience.
PEA representative Brian Harvey delivered a check for $2,500 to PHS Vocal Music Director Chris Work. Harvey told the audience the Plattsmouth Sapphire & Ice show choir needed new stage risers to stand on during their performances. The donation will cover the cost of the new equipment.
Douglas McKnight then represented the PAA on stage. He presented a check for $42,614 to Plattsmouth Instrumental Music Director Tina Harvey.
McKnight said Plattsmouth Alumni Association members wanted to support the band with new instruments and performance equipment. The school will also use some of the money to purchase uniforms for the 2019 marching band.