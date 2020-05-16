Plattsmouth students inducted into Hall of Fame

PLATTSMOUTH – Eight Plattsmouth seniors have been enshrined in the PHS Hall of Fame for their academic accomplishments over the past four years.
Isabella Chappell, Renae Mixan, Wesley Phillipson, Katie Rathman, Chloe Sabatka, Lexi Schroeder, Riley Sedlak and C.J. Wiseman earned spots in the Plattsmouth High School Hall of Fame. They learned about their induction during the PHS Honors Night online ceremony May 6.
Students can join the PHS Hall of Fame through four types of achievements. The first two routes are based in academics. Seniors who compile a cumulative 4.0 grade point average for their high school careers become part of the prestigious group. Seniors who earn Regents Scholarships to any college or university for their academic work are also inducted.
Students can also gain admission to the PHS Hall of Fame for their accomplishments in activities. Students who win a state championship in any sport or activity sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association earn automatic induction. Teenagers who are chosen as first-team All-State members in their sports can also become Hall of Famers.
Chappell, Rathman, Sabatka, Schroeder, Sedlak and Wiseman joined the 2020 PHS Hall of Fame class by earning 4.0 grade point averages. All six took many advanced classes and were involved in multiple school and community activities.
Sedlak and Wiseman also gained admission by becoming Regents Scholars. Sedlak earned a Regents Scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Wiseman earned Regents Scholarships to the University of Nebraska-Omaha and University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Mixan and Phillipson secured their Hall of Fame spots by becoming Regents Scholars. Mixan earned Regents Scholarships to Concordia University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Phillipson earned a Regents Scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Plattsmouth inducted its first class of students into the PHS Hall of Fame in 1977. David Hild (4.0 GPA) and Ric Lindquist (4.0 GPA, Class B All-State Football) were the two members of the inaugural class.
The PHS Hall of Fame grew exponentially over the next two years. Cindy Holoubek (4.0 GPA), Jody Meisinger (4.0 GPA), Melanie Engle (4.0 GPA) and Shawn Case (4.0 GPA) were inducted in 1978.
Ana Sack (4.0 GPA), Dan Troop (4.0 GPA), Dave MacFarlane (Class B All-State Basketball), Holi Short (4.0 GPA), Kelly Iles (Class B All-State Football), Laurie Larchick (4.0 GPA), Maria Murabito (4.0 GPA), Marianne Emig (Century III Scholar) and Celeste Porath (4.0 GPA) were inducted in 1979.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!