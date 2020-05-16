Plattsmouth students inducted into Hall of Fame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Eight Plattsmouth seniors have been enshrined in the PHS Hall of Fame for their academic accomplishments over the past four years.

Isabella Chappell, Renae Mixan, Wesley Phillipson, Katie Rathman, Chloe Sabatka, Lexi Schroeder, Riley Sedlak and C.J. Wiseman earned spots in the Plattsmouth High School Hall of Fame. They learned about their induction during the PHS Honors Night online ceremony May 6.

Students can join the PHS Hall of Fame through four types of achievements. The first two routes are based in academics. Seniors who compile a cumulative 4.0 grade point average for their high school careers become part of the prestigious group. Seniors who earn Regents Scholarships to any college or university for their academic work are also inducted.

Students can also gain admission to the PHS Hall of Fame for their accomplishments in activities. Students who win a state championship in any sport or activity sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association earn automatic induction. Teenagers who are chosen as first-team All-State members in their sports can also become Hall of Famers.