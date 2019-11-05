PLATTSMOUTH – Vegetable smoothies and fruit sushi wraps were on the menu for Plattsmouth Elementary School students on Monday and Tuesday.
Many children gave these items two thumbs up after taking part in a healthy eating event at the school.
Plattsmouth Community Foundation, Plattsmouth Hy-Vee and Plattsmouth Parent-Teacher Organization co-sponsored classes for children on both days. The event ran from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Monday and 12:05-2:20 p.m. on Tuesday. All students in kindergarten through fourth grade participated in the program.
Plattsmouth PTO member Kim Gambaiana said she was thrilled with the response from children at the event. She said the goal was to introduce students to fruits and vegetables they may not have eaten before. Tuesday’s menu included smoothies made of spinach and dates and fruit sushi wraps on whole-grain bread.
“We’re hoping to give kids a chance to try some new foods and teach them about healthy eating,” Gambaiana said. “I think it’s gone pretty well.”
Max Lickteig, a registered dietician at Plattsmouth Hy-Vee, led all of the 30-minute sessions in a classroom in the building’s blue pod. Students were able to sample their smoothies in the room before picking up cups with the fruit sushi wraps in a hallway.
You have free articles remaining.
“Max is awesome with the kids,” Gambaiana said. “She does a really good job with them. I think the kids really enjoy listening to her.”
Lickteig’s presentation included information about principles such as drinking enough water and eating fruits and vegetables. She also said students shouldn’t worry about abandoning their recent treasures of Halloween candy if they ate their treats appropriately.
“Can you have candy? Absolutely,” Lickteig told students. “But if you have a piece of candy, make sure to have fruits and vegetables as well. Having a balanced diet that includes a lot of healthy foods is important.”
Gambaiana said volunteers paid close attention to making sure all foods were allergy-free. The smoothies and fruit sushi wraps this year included nut-free ingredients.
PTO volunteers prepared all of the food and passed them out in small cups to students. Gambaiana said PTO members also appreciated the help from both Hy-Vee and Plattsmouth Community Foundation leaders.
“We’re so grateful for their generosity,” Gambaiana said. “They’ve helped make this event a really good one for students.”