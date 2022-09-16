Plattsmouth students learn nature lessons at school

PLATTSMOUTH – Minnesota native Matt Hanna and Springfield native Mallory Sutej grew up in different parts of the country before beginning classes at Nebraska Methodist College.

They shared the common reaction of joy Thursday and Friday while teaching students at Plattsmouth Elementary School.

Hanna and Sutej joined 20 of their college classmates for two full days of activities at the elementary school’s outdoor classroom. The first-year occupational therapy students led 450 children in a series of activities designed to teach them about health and nature.

“It’s been great to see how much fun the kids are having with this,” Hanna said. “It’s been nice to help them learn about nature and everything that you can do outside. I like that we’re able to show them that you can have fun without just staring at a phone or a screen all day.”

“This has been so much fun,” Sutej said. “I’ve really enjoyed seeing how the kids are reacting to this. This is something that I think they’ll remember for a long time.”

Nebraska Methodist College students visited Plattsmouth for the second straight year. Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund gave a $1,000 grant to help bring the future occupational therapists to Plattsmouth, and Nebraska Methodist College provided transportation and other resources to turn the project into reality.

Plattsmouth third-grade teacher Riley Thomas said students were happy when they learned they would get to spend time outdoors. College students led them through a series of stations that focused on the topics of healthy movement, nature safety and nature-based arts and crafts.

“They’ve been looking forward to this all week,” Thomas said. “They remember doing something similar to this last year in second grade, so they’ve been pretty excited the past couple of days. It’s something different than sitting at a desk. They’re out here learning and having fun, which is pretty neat to see.”

Three Nebraska Methodist College staff members watched as students shared smiles with the children. Dr. Heather Henrichs is a professor of natural and applied sciences, Hannah Wieger is academic fieldwork coordinator and an assistant professor of occupational therapy, and Dr. Melissa Kimmerling is director of the occupational therapy program. All three felt the experience was beneficial for everyone involved.

“The college students are having a great time with it,” Henrichs said. “A lot of our occupational therapy students will get jobs in a community-based environment, so this is a really good experience for them working with kids. They’re becoming familiar with the Plattsmouth district too, which is a good thing for the school and town as well.”

“I think it’s really nice that we’re able to do this here,” Wieger said. “It’s helping both the college students and elementary kids.”

Kimmerling said there were many health-based benefits for the elementary students in addition to the head-based knowledge.

“There’s not an official diagnosis for it, but nature deficit disorder is something that we’re finding to be more and more common,” Kimmerling said. “There are still a lot of studies to be done, but being outside in nature can really help kids with ADHD and other types of conditions. Unfortunately kids haven’t been getting outside as much in recent years because of video games and phones and things like that, so hopefully doing things like this is something that can reverse that.

“If we can show kids that being outside is just as much fun as playing a video game, then this will have been a successful thing to do.”

Plattsmouth students spent one session learning about different ways to move. Activities included playing hopscotch on the outdoor classroom stage, going up and down a hill and waving their hands during a song.

A second group of activities focused on nature safety. College students presented a series of items that could be possible things to pack on a trip outside. Children also learned about the importance of drinking enough water, putting on sunscreen and identifying the differences between types of insects.

A third session focused on arts and crafts. Children decorated paper butterflies with natural items such as pinecones and leaves, and they played tic-tac-toe with pinecones that were present in the outdoor classroom.

“I’ve been really impressed with what they’re teaching,” Thomas said. “The college students are bringing a lot of energy with them to this, and I think the kids are responding really well to that. They’re learning some great safety tips and are having fun with it.”

Hanna said he was glad to share joyful expressions with both Plattsmouth children and fellow classmates throughout the day.

“It’s pretty rewarding,” Hanna said. “It’s been fun to have a chance to do something like this for the kids.”