PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth musicians displayed their instrumental knowledge Friday night during a band concert in the high school gym.
Dozens of students in grades 8-12 took part in a spring concert in front of a large audience. They performed five songs during the evening under the direction of Tina Harvey.
The eighth-grade band began the concert with a pair of songs. They performed “Military Escort” and “Korean Folk Rhapsody” for the crowd. Forty-one students were in flute, oboe, clarinet, bass clarinet, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, baritone saxophone, French horn, trumpet, trombone, baritone, tuba and percussion sections.
The high school band continued the concert with two songs. The group presented “Blue Ridge Saga” and “With Quiet Courage” for the audience. Seventy students were in flute, clarinet, bassoon, bass clarinet, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, trumpet, French horn, trombone, baritone, tuba and percussion sections.
Plattsmouth senior Ethan Warrick delivered solos in both songs. He is a section leader of the trumpets in the band.
The two groups then capped the evening with a performance of “Sparks” in a combined setting. Eighth-grade students sat with high school musicians for the night’s final number.