PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School students showcased their theatrical skills this week with performances of a famous Off Broadway musical.
PHS teenagers presented “The Fantasticks” to audiences Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the school auditorium. The musical featured multiple solos and duets from students during the three evenings.
John Bradshaw, Sarah Babe, Kelli Cunningham, Sarah Schreiber, Brendan Simoens, Faith Olsen, Aubrey Swaink, Maggie McKenzie and Dakotah Swingholm-Bell all appeared on stage. Tyler Orvis directed the musical and designed the stage set.
Chris Work led the pit orchestra for the productions. Courtney Edwards and Kim Hansen both played keyboards and Xander Rodriguez performed on percussion. Kaitlyn Merrill served as the pit orchestra assistant.
“The Fantasticks” tells a story of a boy and girl who fall in love without the knowledge of their mothers. Matt and Luisa are speaking with each other in secret because they feel their parents are trying to keep them apart. They do not realize that their two mothers are friends and are secretly trying to arrange for Matt and Luisa to become a couple.
“The Fantasticks” debuted in 1960 and remained in production for 42 years. It is the world’s longest-running Off Broadway musical.