Plattsmouth students produce positive district performances

BLAIR – Plattsmouth students enjoyed a successful trip to Blair on Friday with their efforts in district music contests.

The Blue Devils joined students from across eastern Nebraska at the district event. Teenagers took part in vocal and instrumental performances in classrooms and auditoriums on the school campus.

District judges listened to each performance during the band and choir contests. All solos and small ensembles were evaluated by one judge. A three-person panel of judges listened to the large-group ensembles.

Judges gave each student or group a ranking after their performance. They could give rankings of Division I (superior), Division II (excellent), Division III (good), Division IV (below average) or Division V (poor). They evaluated students on the performance elements of tone, intonation, precision, technique, facility, balance, expression/interpretation, diction and other factors such as choice of music, stage presence and energy.

Plattsmouth Vocal Results

Chorale – Superior (Treble Choir)

Macho Voce – Superior (Bass Choir)

Vocal Solo – Superior (Alan Bain)

Vocal Solo – Superior (Krista Hardy)

Vocal Solo – Superior (Eli Horner)

Vocal Solo – Superior (Gage Olsen)

Vocal Solo – Superior (Ivy Schmidt)

Vocal Solo – Superior (Gertie Yoder)

Vocal Solo – Excellent (Madison Danner)

Vocal Solo – Excellent (Cadence Fulfs)

Vocal Solo – Excellent (Ava Morehead)

Vocal Solo – Excellent (Sandra Selby)

Vocal Solo – Excellent (Lily-Ann Smidt)

Vocal Solo – Excellent (Joscelyn Tellinghuisen)

Vocal Solo – Excellent (Gavin Thornton)

Vocal Solo – Excellent (Holly Wilson)

Plattsmouth Instrumental Results

Concert Band – Superior

Tuba Solo – Superior (Nate Colwell)

Marimba Solo – Superior (Soren Doty)

Flute Solo – Superior (Jayden Hamilton)

Clarinet Solo – Superior (Taylor Hardesty)

Trumpet Solo – Superior (Samantha McKnight)

French Horn Solo – Superior (Kaia Shotkoski)

Bass Clarinet Solo – Excellent (Christina Backer)

Bass Clarinet Duet – Excellent (Christina Backer and Amber Nanke)

Trumpet Solo – Excellent (Ryan Gradoville)

Baritone Solo – Excellent (Jaden Horner)

Clarinet Solo – Excellent (Amber Nanke)

Tenor Saxophone solo – Excellent (Joshua Schreiber)

Clarinet Solo – Excellent (Sandra Selby)

Piccolo Solo – Excellent (Ava Thornton)

Flute Solo – Excellent (Holly Wilson)

