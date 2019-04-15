PLATTSMOUTH – Two Plattsmouth High School students will attend one of the largest citizenship training forums in the state this summer.
PHS juniors Emily Martin and Sydni Haugaard will both attend the 2019 American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State Conference. The event will take place June 2-8 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They will study local, county and state government processes in the non-partisan learning experience.
Plattsmouth American Legion Auxiliary members selected both Martin and Haugaard for the Cornhusker Girls State honor because of their stellar citizenship resumes. Both are involved in numerous activities at Plattsmouth High School and have worked with many community organizations. Auxiliary members announced their selections this past Friday.
Participants in Cornhusker Girls State must have completed their junior year in high school. They must also display strong leadership abilities, have an above-average academic resume and show an interest in government and current events.
Martin and Haugaard will join other delegates June 2 for registration and the opening assembly. They will then begin a week full of instruction and activities about the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.
All delegates will become citizens of one of eight “towns” once they arrive at Cornhusker Girls State. They will receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and will then organize themselves into members of the Federalist and Nationalist parties.
Delegates will campaign, hold rallies, take part in debates and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials. Girls will set up their own miniature city, county and state governments and administer them according to Nebraska legal statutes.
Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Citizens not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of their elected or appointed counterparts in actual state, county and city governments.
The American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program serves approximately 25,000 young women across the United States each year. Nebraska has hosted Cornhusker Girls State events since the 1930s. The event began using a weeklong format in 1939 and has been a regular part of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Americanism curriculum since 1948.