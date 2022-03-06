Plattsmouth students shine at show choir competition

LINCOLN – Plattsmouth show choir students knocked line drives into successful outfields Saturday afternoon during a large contest at Lincoln Northeast High School.

Members of the PHS show choir Out of the Blue performed in The Rock Show Choir Competition at Lincoln Northeast. Plattsmouth placed seventh out of 23 groups at the daylong competition, which featured schools from across the Midwest. The Blue Devils placed seventh in the vocal performance category, fifth in visual presentation and sixth in band performance.

Plattsmouth nearly became one of just six groups to qualify for the finals. The Blue Devils competed in a preliminary-round division with many larger schools such as Millard South, Blair and Blue Valley, Kan. Plattsmouth missed the finals by just 11 points.

Out of the Blue singers included Alan Bain, Peyton Blankman, Wyatt Cook, Rebekah Fountain, Cadence Fulfs, Krista Hardy, Andrew Hipsher, Eli Horner, Ava Morehead, Amber Nanke, Ava Nolde, Gage Olsen, Carlee Petereit, Maddy Quimby, Ivy Schmidt, Sandra Selby, Ashley Sporven, Ava Thornton, Holly Wilson and Gertie Yoder. Members of the band and stage crew included Soren Doty, Ryan Gradoville, Jayden Horner, Samantha McKnight, Joshua Schreiber and Malie Todd.

Chris Work directed the show choir throughout the season. He spent Saturday leading the band behind a set of risers during the show choir’s time on stage. While he was unable to directly look at PHS singers, he knew they handled the pressure well in front of hundreds of spectators in Lincoln Northeast’s two-tiered auditorium.

“I’m really proud of the group’s performance today!” Work said. “It’s always weird when I’m asked (how they did), because I don’t actually get to watch them. I’m focused on directing the band and making sure all of the technical elements of our show go smoothly. From what the kids tell me, it was their best performance of the season.”

The Blue Devils used a softball/baseball theme for this year’s show choir routine. The 20 girls and boys on stage dressed in identical red-and-white uniforms that could have been worn on a ball diamond. They also used bats and gloves as props during several of the musical numbers. Some of the girls on stage changed into red dresses for the second half of the performance.

Gage Olsen delivered the group’s first solo and Eli Horner sang a second solo later in the 15-minute show. Band members played music for each song of the afternoon’s presentation.

Plattsmouth competed in a preliminary division that featured groups from Grand Island Northwest, Millard South, Blair, Beatrice, Hastings, Lincoln High, Omaha Bryan, Norfolk and Blue Valley. The Blue Devils performed in between Grand Island Northwest and Norfolk in the day’s lineup.

Grand Island Northwest’s group 14 Karat Gold won the top award after singing in the finals on Saturday night. The team used a vacation-based theme that included several wardrobe changes, multiple props and an array of lighting and sound effects. The group made the stage look like an office, airplane and beach during the performance.

Millard South’s group South on Stage, BV Singers of Blue Valley, Rhapsody of Aurora, Ovation of Blair and Select Blend of Blue Valley also qualified for the finals. South on Stage took home second place and BV Singers finished third.

Judges named Baylee Countryman of Blue Valley as best female soloist of the day. Austin Meyer of Millard South was named best male soloist, Reese Schultz of Grand Island Northwest was named best overall performer and Zeph Ziebler of Lincoln High was named best instrumentalist.

The Lincoln Northeast show was Plattsmouth’s final performance of the season. Work said he was impressed with the way the young group came together to produce diamond-level marks on area stages.

“These kids have really kicked it in gear these past few weeks and their scores have reflected that,” Work said. “This season we have really focused on our dance and have gotten consistently high marks in that category. Considering only one of our performers has ever competed before this year, we did an outstanding job this year!”

