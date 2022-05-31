Plattsmouth students shine at STARS banquet

PLATTSMOUTH – The top Plattsmouth students of the Class of 2022 were recently recognized for their bright academic achievements at the annual Plattsmouth STARS Banquet.

Plattsmouth Education Foundation officials honored 12 students for finishing in the top ten percent of academic rankings in their class. Adrianne Gray, Owen Prince, Sam Campin, Caleb Wiseman, Cadence Fulfs, Krista Hardy, Sophia Vercellino, Jessica Meisinger, Kye Stone, Jude Wehrbein, Kaleb Smith and Rowan Wilson earned STARS accolades for their work in the classroom.

Each student invited a teacher or mentor who played a significant role in their life. Sarah Siedlik, Leigh LaRosa, Joel Dix, Megan Poppen, Kari Wehrbein, Dan Oatman, Sabrina Ayala, Steve Owens, Jana Shuey, Laura Phillips, Marla Smith and Tina Harvey were recognized for being guiding lights for the seniors.

Caleb Wiseman and Megan Poppen

Wiseman is the son of Chris and Deb Wiseman. He has been involved in a large number of activities at school. He has taken part in football, basketball, track and field, Student Council and National Honor Society. He served as president of National Honor Society and held leadership positions in Student Council.

Wiseman will attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney and major in applied computer science. He would like to manufacture new computer programs in his career.

Poppen has taught science classes at Plattsmouth High School for the past 13 years. She has earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota and two master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She has been the Student Council sponsor since 2010 and has coached volleyball and track and field.

Sam Campin and Joel Dix

Campin is the son of John and Niki Campin. He has taken part in cross country, basketball, baseball, National Honor Society and DECA business club at Plattsmouth.

Campin is planning to attend Simpson College. He is interested in majoring in either business or education at Simpson.

Dix works at Plattsmouth Community Middle School. He has taught seventh-grade reading and writing for the past 23 years. Dix graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in English education. He also owns a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Doane University.

Cadence Fulfs and Kari Wehrbein

Fulfs is the daughter of Troy Fulfs and Carrie Kolb. She has participated in multiple activities during her high school career. She has taken part in Academy Core Leaders, cheerleading, show choir, DECA business club, Destination Imagination, choir and theater.

Fulfs will attend Concordia University and major in both Christian education leadership and theology. She would like to lead Christian education classes for a church congregation in the future.

Wehrbein began teaching at Millard Public Schools in 1984 and moved to Plattsmouth 11 years later. She retired from her teaching profession in 2020 after a 36-year career. She led students in kindergarten, first grade, Title I reading and reading recovery classes.

Rowan Wilson and Tina Harvey

Wilson is the daughter of Ken and Naomi Wilson. She has participated in marching band, concert band and soccer during her high school career. She was section leader of the alto saxophones and a member of the Band Core Leaders over the past two years. She was also one of three co-captains of this past spring’s soccer team.

Wilson is planning to enter the workforce before returning to her educational pursuits. Her current goal is to operate her own coffee shop with her sister.

Harvey is a 1996 graduate of Plattsmouth High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She began her career at Bellevue Public Schools before accepting a job as a music teacher at Plattsmouth Elementary School in 2014. She will oversee the PHS Career Academies next year.

Jude Wehrbein and Laura Phillips

Wehrbein is the son of Chad and Becky Wehrbein. He has taken part in cross country, football, basketball, soccer, golf, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Academy Core Leaders and the DECA business club.

Wehrbein is planning to attend Grand Canyon University and major in finance. He would like to own his own financial management business in the future.

Phillips has taught English classes at Plattsmouth for the past 19 years. She has traveled around the world and enjoys going to music concerts and browsing through antiques shops.

Adrianne Gray and Sarah Siedlik

Gray has taken many advanced math classes such as pre-calculus, trigonometry and Algebra II during her time at PHS. She is certified in CPR and has completed many community service projects. She has also tutored other students in math courses.

Gray is planning to attend college and major in either education or graphic design. She would like to either become a preschool teacher or a graphic designer for a company.

Siedlik teaches math, computer science and cybersecurity classes at Plattsmouth High School. She earned an undergraduate degree in math from the University of Vermont and master’s degrees in math and computer science education from the University of Kansas and University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Krista Hardy and Dan Oatman

Hardy has participated in a wide array of activities at Plattsmouth. She took part in softball, basketball, track and field, cheer squad, Student Council, National Honor Society, Academy Core Leaders, show choir, culinary team, yearbook, Health Occupations Students of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Hardy will attend Midland University and is planning to major in nursing. Her career goal is to become a pediatric nurse.

Oatman is a native of Storm Lake, Iowa, and graduated from Buena Vista University in 1994. He has taught social studies classes at Plattsmouth for the past 15 years. He also coaches girls golf, boys golf and girls basketball at the high school.

Sophia Vercellino and Sabrina Ayala

Vercellino has been involved in multiple activities during her PHS career. She has been active in Student Council, National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America, dance team, cheer team, volleyball and golf. She was captain of the dance team this past year and was senior class treasurer.

Vercellino is planning to attend Iowa State University and major in exercise science. She would like to obtain a master’s degree in athletic training at Iowa State and work for the ISU athletic department for several years. Her career goal is to work as an athletic trainer for a professional sports team.

Ayala grew up in Louisiana and earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary math education from Southeastern Louisiana University. She moved to Nebraska in 1999 and taught math at Bellevue West before becoming a guidance counselor at Plattsmouth High School. She has been at PHS since 2005.

Kye Stone and Jana Shuey

Stone took part in both golf and DECA business club this past year. He was also student manager of the boys basketball team and earned a letter for his contributions to the program. He has taken many advanced academic classes at Plattsmouth.

Stone has enlisted in the United States Navy and will become a hospital corpsman and medical trainer. He is planning to become a combat medic/fleet marine working with the United States Marine Corps.

Shuey is a 2001 graduate of Plattsmouth High School and has taught at her alma mater for the past six years. She owns a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State, a master’s degree from Peru State and a Master of Business Administration degree from Wayne State. She sponsors the DECA business club at Plattsmouth.

Jessica Meisinger and Steve Owens

Meisinger has been involved in Student Council, Academy Core Leaders, National Honor Society, Circle of Friends, softball, basketball, track and field, dance team and cheerleading at Plattsmouth. She was dance team captain her senior year and has taken part in many community service projects. She is also a certified nursing assistant.

Meisinger will attend Iowa Western Community College and study nursing. She will transfer to a four-year school to obtain her nursing degree. She would like to become a pre-operative nurse and care for people both before and after their surgeries.

Owens was a social studies teacher and coach for more than 30 years in both Iowa and Nebraska. He taught a wide range of classes and coached football, track and field, basketball and baseball during his career. He is currently employed by the Omaha Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization as the area representative for rural Omaha.

Owen Prince and Leigh LaRosa

Prince participated in both football and basketball at Plattsmouth. He has taken many advanced classes during his career and has excelled in math subjects.

Prince is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha to pursue a degree in engineering. He would like to start his engineering career in either Florida or Nebraska.

LaRosa grew up on a small farm outside Burr and graduated from Nemaha Valley High School and Peru State College. She has spent 31 years as a teacher and has led fifth-grade classes in Plattsmouth for the past 21 years.

Kaleb Smith and Marla Smith

Kaleb Smith has taken part in track and field, basketball and Student Council at Plattsmouth. He has completed many advanced classes during his PHS career, and he participated in a school-to-work program this past year.

Smith is planning to enter a trade school after graduation. He would like to explore a possible career as either an electrician or a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) professional.

Marla Smith graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1997 and has been teaching and coaching for 20 years. She teaches physical education and health classes at Plattsmouth Community Middle School. She has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Peru State College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.