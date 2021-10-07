Plattsmouth students take flight with new educational lab

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth students who are exploring science and technology careers now have a new set of tools to construct their future with.

The district’s Blue Devil Academy After-School Program received a TMC (Think, Make, Create) Lab from the Lincoln-based Beyond School Bells program. The 4-H Foundation paid for the BDA lab and many other groups provided funding for the overall project. A trailer filled with educational materials is now located at Plattsmouth Community Middle School.

Plattsmouth Director of Instructional Services Dr. Cherie Larson said she was excited about the educational doors that will swing open for students. The TMC Lab came fully stocked with tools and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) items for children to experiment with.

“Our plans are to use the lab in our after-school program, but also to use it to connect to the Plattsmouth community and build the leadership skills of our middle school students,” Larson said.

The Blue Devil Academy After-School Program includes many enrichment activities for students throughout the school year. Children have studied in a NASA engineering partnership, visited 4-H clubs, performed plays with the Disney Musicals in Schools program and learned about many STEM concepts.

Cherie Larson, BDA Program Director John Campin and BDA Site Coordinator Sarah Larson worked with Jeff Cole of Beyond School Bells on the project. Cole spoke with them about the educational benefits of the TMC Lab and how it would be a good fit for Plattsmouth students. Cherie Larson said there was excitement on both sides about the future uses of the lab.

“Jeff Cole is the Beyond School Bells network lead and is a great advocate for after-school programs,” she said.

The TMC Lab includes a large array of items that students can use each week. These include STEM-based activities such as drones, renewable energy kits, marble mazes, clay molds, Legos, K’nex tools and engineering objects.

The lab also features adjustable work tables, arts and crafts supplies such as paint and beads, gardening tools and equipment, physical fitness equipment, supplies for electronic projects, a large white board for brainstorming activities and a pop-up shade canopy to use during warm weather.

Max Cuppens works with Beyond School Bells and created the lab for Plattsmouth. He visited the school and showed teachers what materials were included in the trailer. Students later posed outside the trailer, which features a personalized Blue Devil Academy logo on the front side near the door.

Cherie Larson said students were thrilled when they learned they would be able to use the TMC Lab. They were also interested to hear that Cuppens had traveled to Plattsmouth to personally drop it off.

“Our students used the materials the very first day that we received the lab and have been using them on subsequent Fridays,” Larson said. “Interesting fact: The person who built the lab actually delivered it to us. We are hoping to get him to come back someday to talk to the students about the process.”

Students will tackle different STEM projects inside the middle school walls, but they are also planning to use their new knowledge away from campus as well. Cherie Larson said the goal is to use the TMC Lab for civic engagement activities throughout town.

