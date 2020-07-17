Plattsmouth students, teachers honored at STARS celebration

Steve Owens graduated from Millard South in 1984 and has been a teacher since January 1989. He has taught American history, world history, government, psychology, geography, sociology and economics classes, and he has coached football, track and field, baseball and basketball. He has also been involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 33 years. He is currently director of Plattsmouth High School’s wall-to-wall career academy program.

Makayla Cook and Jordyn Kelley

Makayla Cook has taken part in a host of activities at PHS. She has participated in softball, DECA, Junior Optimist Club, Academy Core Leaders, Letter Club and High School of Business. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha and major in business. She will become a pharmacy technician while attending UNO, and she is planning to enter law school and become an attorney after her undergraduate work.

Jordyn Kelley has taught business at Plattsmouth High School for two years. The Blair native will be finishing her master’s degree later this summer and would like to be a school administrator.

Hunter Smith and Curtis Larsen