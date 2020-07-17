Plattsmouth students, teachers honored at STARS celebration

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth students and teachers enjoyed a bright evening on Thursday as a reward for their shining work in the classroom.
Twelve seniors and ten staff members took part in Plattsmouth Education Foundation’s annual STARS celebration on the high school campus. Foundation members honored C.J. Wiseman, Isabella Chappell, Makayla Cook, Hunter Smith, Riley Sedlak, Jackson Glup, Sydni Haugaard, Lexi Schroeder, Chloe Sabatka, Renae Mixan, Sydney Nelson and Katie Rathman for finishing in the top ten percent of academic rankings for the Class of 2020.
Plattsmouth Education Foundation Vice President Brian Harvey and Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty led the ceremony on a patch of lawn outside the front doors of the high school. Harvey said he was impressed with the efforts of all students in attendance.
“I’m so proud of each of you,” Harvey said. “You have represented yourself, your family and your school extremely well.”
Foundation members began holding STARS events in May 2004 to honor the top ten percent of each graduating class. In addition to recognizing the academic excellence of students, each year’s event also celebrates the efforts of teachers and staff members. Seniors are able to invite a teacher or staff member who has made a positive impact in their lives at Plattsmouth.
The foundation has hosted a banquet for STARS honorees in previous years, but the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans for 2020. Students and teachers sat on the lawn in blue chairs that were spaced apart for social distancing. Many of those at the celebration also wore masks.
Harvey read a short biography of each student and staff member and said why the student had chosen to honor their adult mentor. They then came together for photos at the end of the ceremony.
C.J. Wiseman and Ashley Classen
C.J. Wiseman has been involved in multiple activities at Plattsmouth. He has been president and vice president of both Student Council and National Honor Society, competed in track and field and cross country and participated in Educators Rising. He will attend Northwest Missouri State University and will major in secondary education-chemistry.
Ashley Classen was born and raised in Plattsmouth and graduated from PHS in 2001. She teaches biology, chemistry and anatomy/physiology at PHS and is the district coordinator for Destination Imagination. She also coaches volleyball at the high school.
Isabella Chappell and Steve Owens
Isabella Chappell has created a resume full of honors in academics, activities and community service. She took part in basketball, track and field, Academy Core Leaders and National Honor Society at PHS, and she spent time volunteering for many activities outside of school. She will attend Doane University and will major in business administration with a concentration in marketing.
Steve Owens graduated from Millard South in 1984 and has been a teacher since January 1989. He has taught American history, world history, government, psychology, geography, sociology and economics classes, and he has coached football, track and field, baseball and basketball. He has also been involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 33 years. He is currently director of Plattsmouth High School’s wall-to-wall career academy program.
Makayla Cook and Jordyn Kelley
Makayla Cook has taken part in a host of activities at PHS. She has participated in softball, DECA, Junior Optimist Club, Academy Core Leaders, Letter Club and High School of Business. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha and major in business. She will become a pharmacy technician while attending UNO, and she is planning to enter law school and become an attorney after her undergraduate work.
Jordyn Kelley has taught business at Plattsmouth High School for two years. The Blair native will be finishing her master’s degree later this summer and would like to be a school administrator.
Hunter Smith and Curtis Larsen
Hunter Smith has secured many honors during his time at PHS. He has been involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Letter Club, High School of Business, cross country, wrestling and track and field. He was president of the Class of 2020, served as Student Council secretary and has completed many community service projects. He will major in environmental science at Southwest Minnesota State University and is planning to work for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Curtis Larsen graduated from PHS in 2010 and has been teaching for six years. He is a special education teacher at PHS and coaches students in football, wrestling and track and field. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in counseling.
Riley Sedlak and Leigh LaRosa
Riley Sedlak has drawn a positive career at Plattsmouth High School. Her artwork has been featured at local shows and she has been active in the PHS Art Club. She has also participated in soccer, golf, National Honor Society, Letter Club, Student Council, Academy Core Leaders and Nebraska Leadership Seminar. She is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha and major in architectural engineering. She would like to become a licensed architect and run her own architectural firm.
Leigh LaRosa has taught in Plattsmouth for the past 20 years. She currently leads social studies and math classes at Plattsmouth Community Middle School and has coached several sports in the district. She graduated from Nemaha Valley High School and has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Jackson Glup and Jim Olsen
Jackson Glup has an active member of the PHS community. He has taken part in DECA, National Honor Society, High School of Business and baseball. He has also raised money for charitable organizations and participated in community service projects. He will attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha and major in economics. He is then planning to attend law school and pursue a career in either corporate or governmental law.
Jim Olsen has taught earth science at Plattsmouth Community Middle School for the past 12 years. He graduated from McCook High School in 1990 and has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. He coaches baseball at the high school.
Sydni Haugaard and Brynn Jobman
Sydni Haugaard has taken part in National Honor Society, Letter Club, Junior Optimists International, Circle of Friends and softball at PHS. She began a teenage clothing store this year to help her classmates, and she volunteers at the local soup kitchen twice each month. She is planning to attend Bellevue University.
Brynn Jobman graduated from Freeman High School in 2004 and has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. She has taught at Plattsmouth High School for the past five years and currently leads family and consumer sciences classes. She sponsors the district’s HOSA program and is on the PHS softball coaching staff.
Lexi Schroeder and Jana Shuey
Lexi Schroeder has dedicated her time and talents to many activities in the Plattsmouth community. She has been involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Academy Core Leaders, TeamMates, Junior Executive Board, volleyball, basketball and soccer. She is planning to attend Southeast Community College in Beatrice and major in marketing.
Jana Shuey graduated from PHS in 2001 and has been teaching for the past 12 years. She has led business classes at Plattsmouth High School for the past four years. She has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and oversees the school’s DECA program.
Chloe Sabatka and Chris Wiseman
Chloe Sabatka has earned a large number of honors at PHS. She has participated in Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Letter Club, National Honor Society, Junior Executive Board, Educators Rising, volleyball, basketball and track and field. She has taken part in many community service projects for both adults and children. She will attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha and major in secondary education-mathematics. She would like to become a math teacher and coach.
Chris Wiseman graduated from Gibbon High School and earned an education degree from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 1994. He has endorsements in K-12 physical education and 7-12 adapted physical education and has taught in Plattsmouth for 21 years. He has coached volleyball, basketball and track and field during his career and has helped many athletes earn state honors.
Renae Mixan and Monica Olsen
Renae Mixan has been involved in many noteworthy causes at PHS. She has taken part in marching band, concert band, pep band, volleyball and National Honor Society and has been a band section leader for three years. She is planning to attend Morningside College and major in accounting with a Spanish minor. She would like to become a full-time bookkeeping accountant and part-time certified public accountant.
Monica Olsen currently teaches Spanish at Plattsmouth High School. She went to high school in a Chicago suburb and has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. She has been a teacher for the past nine years.
Sydney Nelson and Thomas Howard
Sydney Nelson has accumulated many achievements in her PHS career. She has participated in marching band, concert band, National Honor Society, cross country, soccer, DECA and the school’s certified nursing assistant program. She is planning to attend Northwest Missouri State University and pursue a career in a medical field.
Thomas Howard graduated from Milford High School and has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics. He currently teaches science classes at PHS. He has also worked as an officer and corporal at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Katie Rathman and Jeannie Hardy
Katie Rathman has authored a successful career during her time at PHS. She has taken part in Student Council, National Honor Society, volleyball, basketball and soccer. She has also volunteered for Student Council activities and police department events. She will attend Wayne State College and major in business administration. She is planning to attend law school and become a lawyer in a rural Nebraska community.
Jeannie Hardy was born and raised in Plattsmouth and is a PHS graduate. She worked at the Cass County Courthouse for several years before becoming the high school secretary. She has worked with students on many activities such as Prom, Homecoming and cheerleading, and she has handled a wide array of secretarial responsibilities at PHS.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!