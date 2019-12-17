PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s future water supply could come from Omaha’s Metropolitan Utilities District.
That’s the recommendation of a recently updated water study that first began in 2015, which had the same finding.
“We still believe that is the best alternative,” said Jim Olmsted, an engineering consultant.
Mayor Paul Lambert added, “It would be the most cost efficient source. Regional water systems are becoming more popular.”
Olmsted provided the update on the 2015 study to the Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening. That unfinished study was never adopted by the council back then. Three proposals were studied – expanding the existing water treatment plant, moving it to a new location or seeking an alternative water source.
According to information provided to the council, the existing plant was nearing 50 years old and could not meet the needs of the next 40 years of projected growth.
What’s more, protecting the plant and its river wells from future floods “is challenging,” according to the study.
To expand the plant in the future could run $29.1 million, according to that study.
To build a plant at a new location could cost around $19 million and last 60 years.
To connect with a regional supplier like M.U.D. would have an initial cost of $7.57 million, plus $1.50 million to build a pump station.
The recommendation of that 2015 study was that a M.U.D. connection was the best and most cost efficient for Plattsmouth.
The updated 2019 version, which took into account this year’s flood, had the same findings.
To go with M.U.D. would include construction of a booster station to insure flow and pressure, plus building 7.7 miles of water mains. Capital costs would be about $16.1 million.
Wholesale water service rates would apply.
In its summary, the 2019 study found that the M.U.D. alternative would mitigate future water system risks due to flooding and thereby eliminate the vulnerability of water operations. It is also a permanent solution, the study noted.
What’s more, rate payers would not see any significant increase, Olmsted said.
“Our recommendation is that M.U.D. is still the most cost effective for Plattsmouth,” he told the council.
Councilman Morgan Muller, however, had some concerns, particularly the city losing its “independence” over its own water system. He also expressed worry that future development in Douglas and Sarpy counties could strain the amount of water available for this community.
“The cheapest isn’t always the best option,” Muller told the other council members, adding that the M.U.D. alternative isn’t that dramatically cheaper. “We have good quality water. Before we take the leap, we need to evaluate.”
In response, City Administrator Erv Portis said, “M.U.D. does not want to own our water system. We would be a wholesale buyer.”
Lambert added, “Nobody would lose their jobs.”
He later added that M.U.D. has three water plants to handle future demands, including a plant near Plattsmouth by Hanson Lakes.
“To me it makes the most sense,” Lambert said. “And, for the rate payers, it’s the best for them.”
The discussion at Monday’s meeting was for information only and the council took no action.