Plattsmouth teenager escapes injury from rollover

MURRAY – A 15-year-old Plattsmouth youth escaped injuries last Friday in a vehicle rollover accident near Murray.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 4:15 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Murray fire/rescue personnel, responded to 42th Street just north of Nebraska Highway 1 concerning a single-vehicle rollover.

According to the sheriff, a 2007 Suzuki sedan, driven by the local teenager, was northbound on 42nd St. when he lost control. The vehicle spun, then left the roadway and overturned in a ditch.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident and was not injured, Brueggemann said. The teenager was treated at the scene and released to a parent.

