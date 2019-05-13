PLATTSMOUTH – Community members celebrated the accomplishments of dozens of Plattsmouth High School students May 8 at the annual PHS Honors Night event.
Parents, teachers and other PHS supporters honored students for their achievements in academics, fine arts, athletics and other extracurricular activities during the evening. The 90-minute ceremony took place in the PHS auditorium and featured students from all four grades.
Plattsmouth High School Guidance Counselor Sabrina Ayala told audience members the Class of 2019 had earned approximately $2.2 million in scholarships. Financial awards came from local organizations, school-based groups, military branches, memorial foundations and college and university scholarship resources.
Five teenagers were inducted into the Plattsmouth High School Student Hall of Fame. Claire Albers, Hee-Chan Han, Hailey Heikkila, Ethan Warrick and Jayden Wooten were all honored for earning cumulative 4.0 grade point averages in their PHS careers.
Albers, Han, Warrick and Wooten were also recognized for receiving full-ride Regents Scholarships. Albers earned a Regents Scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Han, Warrick and Wooten all earned Regents Scholarships to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Eighteen teenagers received the Robert T. and Dorothee Walling Wiley Memorial Scholarship. Each award was worth $3,000. A selection committee chose applicants based on their GPA, aptitude for a chosen career, citizenship qualities and financial need.
Albers, Tucker Anderson, Sarah Babe, John Bradshaw, Alyx Curran-Lewis, Katie Graskowiak, Han, Heikkila, Haylee Heim, Zoe Johnson, Nathan Konkler, Kelby Meisinger, Brenda Nelson, Kaitie Serkiz, Emma Wagner, Warrick, Rachel Widick and Wooten all received the honor.
Ten students were recognized with the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. Students had to compile a minimum 3.50 GPA and reach the 85th percentile in either math or reading. Albers, Babe, Han, Konkler, Dylan Mayfield, Meisinger, Brenna Simoens, Warrick, Widick and Wooten received the honor.
Curran-Lewis earned the Plattsmouth Youth Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony. She was honored for her commitment to community service.
Curran-Lewis has organized many projects that have helped Plattsmouth residents. Some of these include raising funds for three area families struggling with cancer, collecting funds for the school’s Blue Bucks program, volunteering at the Heartland Hope Food Pantry and visiting with residents at The Waterford at Woodbridge assisted living facility.
Three Plattsmouth students earned the Fred V. Duda Memorial Scholarship. Mayfield, Riley Fitzpatrick and Haley Sporven all received $5,000 awards. Committee members selected them for the scholarship based on academic excellence, community service and citizenship characteristics.
Plattsmouth High School Guidance Counselor Jim Knierim also recognized five foreign-exchange students who took classes at PHS this year.
Naomi Van der Pan (The Netherlands), Jannik Olschewski (Germany), Chanapol Manpakdee (Thailand), Paul Brand (Germany) and Arina Amelyaniuk (Switzerland) received certificates and commemorative papers on stage. Knierim spoke about each teenager and described how they had been positive influences to PHS students and staff.