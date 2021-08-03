Plattsmouth to get new street improvement machine

PLATTSMOUTH – Crack and seam sealing, according to Plattsmouth city officials, are critical pieces of routine maintenance on city streets.

These types of repairs extend the life of a paved street, ideally pushing back the time before that street needs to be replaced.

Unfortunately, the city’s current crack sealing machine has been repaired numerous times and is still not operational.

“We’re way behind on crack sealing,” said City Administrator Erv Portis.

In the meantime, the Public Works Department has been researching for a replacement machine and found a Crafco Super Shot melter/applicator (trailer) from an Omaha firm as the best replacement, and at a competitive price.

The City Council on Monday evening seemed impressed and approved the purchase of this type of machine at a cost of $51,416.90, including freight charges.

It’s hoped that this machine can arrive in time for sealing to start by mid-November, according to Portis.

“Hopefully, we can get some streets done (by year’s end) as long as the weather permits,” added Mayor Paul Lambert.