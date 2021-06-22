Plattsmouth to go with M.U.D. as new water source

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved a new source of water for the city.
It unanimously approved going with water supplied by the Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha.
The vote came after the council heard three alternatives for the city’s water needs in the wake of the 2019 flood that severely damaged its water treatment plant.
Those alternatives were flood proofing the existing plant along the Missouri River, relocating the plant to the western part of town or connecting to a regional water supplier. Engineering consultants told the council connecting to a regional water supplier was the best choice now and for the long-range future when the city’s population could double, even triple.
“M.U.D. is the best alternative,” said consultant Jim Olmsted. “It’s a forever solution and the most cost effective.”
What’s more, the water would be completely treated for drinking and other uses by the time it reached local storage towers, he added.
“It will be ready to drink,” Olmsted said.
According to information that he provided to the council:
*M.U.D. system would mitigate future water system risks due to flooding.
*Vulnerability of water operations is eliminated.
*M.U.D. system is a permanent solution.
*The burden of costs would be reduced through use of funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
*The availability of a zero-percent interest loan would minimize the cost of the city’s share.
*M.U.D. would be responsible for EPA regulatory compliance.
“We will see more regulations and there’s a cost to that,” said City Administrator Erv Portis.
*The city would continue with its own water billing and system maintenance.
“We would still need the staff we have now and maybe more,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.
To go with M.U.D. would require construction of approximately 40,650 feet of 20-inch diameter mains (pipes) – almost eight miles long – that would be installed under the Platte River. The underground pipes would come through the Buccaneer Bay area, then east along Bay Road to connect with the city’s existing south water tower, which has a hook-up system with the city’s north tower.
The cost for this new system could be $27,272,680, but FEMA would pay 90 percent of that, the council was told.
What’s more, for the city to pay off its interest-free loan over 40 years would only cost residents just $1 per month more than their current water bills, Lambert said.
Concerning residential water costs, consultant Steve Perry used the term “status quo” in describing future rates.
“There should be no drastic increase,” he said.
Lambert agreed.
“It won’t be noticeable and reliability will improve,” he said.
Lambert estimated it will take some nine months to do the design work, then two years for the construction before it comes into service.
It’s the most feasible option money-wise, he added.
“A new plant would have cost $20 million extra.”
Councilman Morgan Muller mentioned that an information meeting should be held for the public about this decision. The other members seemed receptive, though a date and time will need to be set.
“This is a major change,” Muller said.