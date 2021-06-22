Plattsmouth to go with M.U.D. as new water source

*Vulnerability of water operations is eliminated.

*M.U.D. system is a permanent solution.

*The burden of costs would be reduced through use of funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

*The availability of a zero-percent interest loan would minimize the cost of the city’s share.

*M.U.D. would be responsible for EPA regulatory compliance.

“We will see more regulations and there’s a cost to that,” said City Administrator Erv Portis.

*The city would continue with its own water billing and system maintenance.

“We would still need the staff we have now and maybe more,” said Mayor Paul Lambert.

To go with M.U.D. would require construction of approximately 40,650 feet of 20-inch diameter mains (pipes) – almost eight miles long – that would be installed under the Platte River. The underground pipes would come through the Buccaneer Bay area, then east along Bay Road to connect with the city’s existing south water tower, which has a hook-up system with the city’s north tower.

The cost for this new system could be $27,272,680, but FEMA would pay 90 percent of that, the council was told.