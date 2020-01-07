PLATTSMOUTH – Hundreds of Cass County students will gain insight on their future careers Friday morning during a large college fair at Plattsmouth High School.
Students from four of the five Cass County schools will attend the Plattsmouth High School College Information Day. Students will be able to visit dozens of college and career representatives in the main and auxiliary gyms at PHS. Plattsmouth guidance counselors Jim Knierim and Sabrina Ayala have overseen the college fair for many years and have helped it experience substantial growth.
Knierim said he was happy with this year’s response both from local student groups and college/career entities. Fifty-seven representatives from eight states had confirmed they would be in attendance as of Tuesday morning.
“I am more than pleased,” Knierim said. “We have some new representatives from college and trade schools that will attend. The problem right now is finding room for everyone!”
Knierim invited students from all five Cass County schools to attend the college fair. Conestoga will send 15 students, Elmwood-Murdock will have 29 students in attendance and ten Weeping Water teenagers will travel to Plattsmouth. Louisville elected to not send any students to the Plattsmouth event.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water teenagers will join Plattsmouth freshmen and juniors at the college fair from 10:25-11 a.m. Plattsmouth sophomores and seniors will participate in the college fair from 11-11:40 a.m.
There will be 27 Nebraska-based colleges, universities and trade schools at the event. Schools from Iowa (3), Kansas (4), Missouri (4), New York (1), Oklahoma (1), South Dakota (5) and Wyoming (1) will be present in the gyms. Representatives from six trade unions and six military entities will also be on hand to discuss career opportunities with students.
The PHS College Information Day will also include three rooms filled with panelists. Former students will explain their journeys from high school graduation to their present activities. The panelists are either working in their careers, studying in college, serving in the military or learning skills at trade schools.
Current high school students will be divided into groups. One group will visit with representatives in the gyms while the other group will listen to the panelists. They will then switch so everyone can learn from both activities.