Plattsmouth to host Deck the Halls event

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School students are ready to help area children enjoy a merry Christmas with festive activities next weekend.

Members of the PHS Student Council will host their traditional Deck the Halls event on Sunday, Dec. 12. Activities are scheduled to take place from 1-5 p.m. in the high school commons. The event will be free and open to all residents.

Student Council members came up with the idea for Deck the Halls in 2017 as a way to give back to the community. They held events in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the streak last year.

Deck the Halls will feature many arts and crafts for children to enjoy. High school students will help children with the activities on cafeteria lunch tables. Different stations will be set up throughout the commons area.

Teenagers in grades 9-12 participate in Student Council programs each year. They work on projects that develop their leadership skills in a variety of ways. Members planned Homecoming Devilmania activities in late September.

Krista Hardy, Payton Haugaard, Evan Miller, Jessica Meisinger, Kaleb Smith, Sophia Vercellino and Caleb Wiseman are seniors in the organization this year. They will fill leadership roles for the Deck the Halls program.

Natalie Briggs, Peyton Blankman, Alyssa Carney, Amelia Field, Jayden Hamilton, Julianna Hamilton, Carter Moss, Kevin Sohl and Mathew Zitek are juniors. Maeghan Bohnert, Courtney Ehlers, Sara Konkler, Liam LaSure, Ivy Schmidt, Holly Wilson, Gertie Yoder and Emily Zitek are sophomores.

Kayla Briggs, Gracie Konkler, Samantha LeBlanc, Riley Pletka, Addie Shelton and Mila Wehrbein are freshmen in this year’s group.

