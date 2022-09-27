Plattsmouth to host school board forum

PLATTSMOUTH – Members of the public will have a chance to listen to Plattsmouth Board of Education candidates during a special forum next week.

The Plattsmouth Education Foundation will host the forum for school board candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The 6:30 p.m. event will take place in the Plattsmouth High School auditorium. It will be free and open to all members of the public.

“It is our hope that this forum will provide an opportunity for the candidates for Plattsmouth School Board to educate the community about the kind of school board member they would be,” Ashford said. “We look forward to having both the candidates and the community participate in this event.”

Current Plattsmouth Board of Education member Max Muller is one of five candidates who will be on the ballot. Other candidates include Jeremey Shuey, Terri Cunningham-Swanson, Tony Foster and Tony Friberg.

“All candidates will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on a variety of pre-determined questions, including topics such as school budgets, safety and security, technology and more,” Ashford said.

The forum will begin with a question-and-answer session on the auditorium stage. Each candidate will receive two minutes to answer the question posed to him or her by the moderator. Once the question-and-answer portion has finished, each candidate will be given an opportunity to present a two-minute closing statement.

Ashford said the moderator will be the only person who will ask questions during the forum. Audience members will not be allowed to present questions or comments to any of the candidates while they are on stage.

A meet-and-greet event with all candidates will be held immediately following the forum in the high school commons. Plattsmouth Education Foundation will provide pre-determined locations for each candidate in the commons.

The foundation is a non-profit organization and cannot support or oppose candidates for public office or establish political action committees. The group is also prohibited from conducting research or analysis for any party or candidate. The organization is allowed to sponsor public forums in which all candidates are invited to participate.

Plattsmouth Education Foundation members have held similar forums for school board candidates in previous elections. This year’s event will also be livestreamed on the organization’s Facebook page.