Plattsmouth to host Veterans Day event

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County residents will have a chance to commemorate the efforts of American veterans during an afternoon ceremony on Veterans Day.
Members of the Plattsmouth American Legion Post 56 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2543 organizations will sponsor an outdoor Veterans Day event on Wednesday, Nov. 11. It will take place at 5:45 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Wall by Cass County Courthouse. Organizers are anticipating it will last approximately 15-20 minutes.
Larry Biederman of Plattsmouth American Legion Post 56 said the coronavirus pandemic had caused changes to the traditional Veterans Day schedule. Plattsmouth organizations normally visit multiple spots during the morning and early afternoon on Veterans Day, but local residents felt that would not be possible in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“COVID-19 has the veterans community thinking outside the box in order to honor all of those who have served in the military,” Biederman said. “Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for our veterans.”
Biederman said veterans came up with the idea of having a 5:45 p.m. service during a meeting in October. Color guard members will raise American flags at the Veterans Memorial Wall to honor those who have served. Local veteran and former Plattsmouth High School teacher Mike Pauly will deliver short remarks at the ceremony.
Biederman said organizers would like attendees to observe coronavirus safety protocols during the event. The area around the Veterans Memorial Wall has enough space to allow for social distancing, and parking is available along Main Street and several side streets.
“You are highly recommended to wear a mask to protect your health and those around you,” Biederman said.
