PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Toll Bridge has allowed travelers to cross the Missouri River from Iowa into Cass County for 90 years.
Floodwaters are making that journey impossible this weekend.
The Plattsmouth Toll Bridge remains closed to all traffic because of historic floodwaters along the river’s path. Water has completely submerged the road on the Iowa side of the toll bridge. This extends several miles to Interstate 29.
The Missouri River had a swift current Sunday afternoon and had stretched across a wide area of land. Hundreds of acres in Iowa directly across from Plattsmouth were covered with deep expanses of water. Buildings, homes and farmland were all affected from the floods.
Plattsmouth Toll Bridge Manager Bob Colbert said Sunday afternoon that he had been at the site for multiple days. The main concern is making sure people do not attempt to drive or walk on the bridge for safety reasons.
The Missouri River remained at historic levels at Plattsmouth. The National Weather Service said the water rose to 40.62 feet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. That is nearly four feet above the previous all-time mark of 36.73 feet in 2011. The most recent measurement at 2:15 p.m. Sunday listed the river level at 39.21 feet.