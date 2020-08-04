Plattsmouth unveils safety protocols for school year

Hasty said there will be times during the day when students and staff will be allowed to temporarily take off their masks. These include eating breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria, taking part in physical education classes and being in other physical activities. They may also remove masks when physical distancing outside or during scheduled breaks with staff permission.

Under the yellow guidelines, families and visitors may only come inside the school buildings for NSAA-approved extracurricular activities or for events required by policy or law. Students may also not visit school buildings where they are not enrolled in classes.

Employees who either contract COVID-19 themselves or are subject to quarantine because a family member contracts it will receive paid sick leave. An employee will be able to receive two weeks of paid sick leave through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Students and staff who travel outside Nebraska’s borders but stay inside the United States will not be required to quarantine for 14 days upon their return. Hasty said the current directed health measure for Cass County references a 14-day quarantine for international travel, but there is no quarantine requirement for out-of-state travel.