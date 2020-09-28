Plattsmouth VFD offers fire prevention tips

Smokers should always keep matches and lighters away from children and never smoke in bed.

Residents should use the right extension cords for the proper appliances, Heckman said.

“Most of all, do not run the cords under rugs or over hooks or through door openings where they may get pinched in the door when it is closed,” he said.

All residents should have a fire escape plan and meeting place outside the home should a fire break out, he said. To have two ways out of the house is recommended.

“If you get out, stay out,” Heckman said. “What’s more, if you have pets inside, let the fire department know so they can try to locate them.”

Avoid having pets chew on cords and try to keep them away during outdoor barbeque cooking, he said.

For those who use fire pits in the yard, always have a garden hose nearby just in case. What’s more, consider wetting the area down before, during and after its use. And, remember to check the coals to make sure they are cool to the touch when finished for the night, Heckman said.