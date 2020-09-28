Plattsmouth VFD offers fire prevention tips

PLATTSMOUTH – Fire Prevention Week starts Sunday, so what better time for the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department to offer potential life-saving safety tips.
“If you can’t remember the last time you changed the battery in your smoke detector, then now is the time to change it,” said department spokesman Bob Heckman. “If you also have a carbon monoxide detector, now is also the time to change it. Some have sealed batteries in them and can last for 10 years, so follow the manufacturer’s advice and directions.”
For those who have chimneys and burn wood, they should have their chimneys cleaned by a certified chimney sweep before using it this cold-weather season, he said.
“They should be cleaned when you have a one-eighth to one-fourth of an inch of buildup,” Heckman said.
It’s a good idea to write down the date when the chimney is cleaned or inspected for future reference, he said.
There are booklets on chimney care available. Residents can contact their local fire department to obtain these informational booklets.
“Do not burn trash in your fireplace or treated lumber or pallets because some may be treated with bug repellant and may be bad for your health.”
Residents should also clean the vents in clothes dryers, Heckman said.
Smokers should always keep matches and lighters away from children and never smoke in bed.
Residents should use the right extension cords for the proper appliances, Heckman said.
“Most of all, do not run the cords under rugs or over hooks or through door openings where they may get pinched in the door when it is closed,” he said.
All residents should have a fire escape plan and meeting place outside the home should a fire break out, he said. To have two ways out of the house is recommended.
“If you get out, stay out,” Heckman said. “What’s more, if you have pets inside, let the fire department know so they can try to locate them.”
Avoid having pets chew on cords and try to keep them away during outdoor barbeque cooking, he said.
For those who use fire pits in the yard, always have a garden hose nearby just in case. What’s more, consider wetting the area down before, during and after its use. And, remember to check the coals to make sure they are cool to the touch when finished for the night, Heckman said.
When going to bed, remember to sleep with the bedroom door closed, he said. This can help prevent fires and smoke from spreading into the bedroom from other spots in the house or apartment.
“Last of all, we had an incident in our home after we bought a car with a push-button start and somehow it started in our driveway running for several hours,” Heckman said. “Be extra careful with your remotes. Even dogs jumping on your lap could start your car without you even knowing it. If your garage is attached to your home, please consider putting a carbon monoxide detector in your garage.”
Residents with any additional questions may send them to Heckman at heckmanbob1@gmail.com.
