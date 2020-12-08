Plattsmouth VFD offers safe Christmas tree tips

PLATTSMOUTH – The Christmas tree is no doubt the center of attention in the home this time of year.

However, there are important tips to know when setting up that tree for avoiding a potential fire, according to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

Never buy a Christmas tree with brittle or shedding needles and make a clean cut on the bottom of the tree so that it can take up water keeping it fresher, said spokesman Bob Heckman.

“Set your tree up in a sturdy and a non-tipover stand that can hold water,” he said. “Check the level daily and add water when needed. When Christmas is over and the tree stops absorbing water it will dry out and become a fire hazard. Take it down and get rid of it.”

Always keep them away from high heat sources, such as radiators, fireplaces and wood stoves, he added.

“Please remember also that space heaters are bad for Christmas trees,” Heckman said. “Never block your exit with your Christmas tree or other decorations.”

Many people want to use live candles on trees, which they shouldn’t, he said. Use battery candles, instead. Also keep an eye on pets so that they don’t run around or even climb the tree, he added.