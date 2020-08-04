Plattsmouth wastewater plant close to reopening

PLATTSMOUTH – Work to repair Plattsmouth’s flood-ravaged wastewater treatment plant is apparently nearing completion.
“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re getting there,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant, at Monday’s City Council meeting. “We are on schedule to go online with the plant at the end of September.”
The plant, located along the Missouri River, has been out of operation since the flood of 2019.
However, not all of the city’s sewage is being dumped into the river, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.
“It’s running through the system and is partially being treated,” he said.
Meanwhile, the council approved the latest payment for the most recently completed work on the plant by Building Crafts, Inc. The payment of $240,805 represents 65 percent completion of the company’s contract, according to Perry.
This work included ongoing treatment component repairs, electrical, plumbing, piping and mechanical systems.
In other business, the council moved forward on street repairs and got good news.
Concerning the 2020 street repair and overlay project, the council received a base bid of $177,843 from the Omaha firm Omni Engineering, Inc. This compared to the city’s pre-bid estimate of $210,250. The company also provided an additional alternate bid of $53,599, meaning more work can be done, according to Lambert.
The council approved both bids.
This year’s project includes the removal and replacement of deteriorating concrete pavement/curbing prior to the milling and asphalt overlay operations. Main Street between Seventh and 17th streets is a part of this project. So is Fifth Street around First Avenue, as well as portions of Washington and Webster.
“We have a good history with them,” Lambert said of the Omaha company. “They do an excellent job.”
