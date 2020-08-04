Plattsmouth wastewater plant close to reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Work to repair Plattsmouth’s flood-ravaged wastewater treatment plant is apparently nearing completion.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re getting there,” said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant, at Monday’s City Council meeting. “We are on schedule to go online with the plant at the end of September.”

The plant, located along the Missouri River, has been out of operation since the flood of 2019.

However, not all of the city’s sewage is being dumped into the river, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.

“It’s running through the system and is partially being treated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the council approved the latest payment for the most recently completed work on the plant by Building Crafts, Inc. The payment of $240,805 represents 65 percent completion of the company’s contract, according to Perry.

This work included ongoing treatment component repairs, electrical, plumbing, piping and mechanical systems.

In other business, the council moved forward on street repairs and got good news.