Plattsmouth wins big on Homecoming night, improves to 4-0

PLATTSMOUTH – Still undefeated.
It was Homecoming for Plattsmouth High School and the Blue Devils made the most of this special game by defeating Elkhorn Mount Michael 35-7 on Friday evening.
The win improved the Blue Devils record to 4 and 0.
“It’s always great to win a Homecoming game,” said Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris.
The Blue Devils took advantage of good field position early and scored at the 7:25 mark in the first quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jack Alexander to Owen Prince. The point after touchdown was good making the score 7-0.
Plattsmouth went ahead 14-0 at the 2:45 mark of the quarter when T.J. Fitzpatrick scored on an 8-yard run making the score 14-0 after the successful PAT.
In the second quarter, Adam Eggert scored on a 3-yard run with 8:38 to go. The PAT made it 21-0, which would remain the same at halftime.
Another Alexander to Prince touchdown pass in the third quarter, followed by a 1-yard run by Christian Meneses early in the fourth, along with the PATs, increased the lead to 35-0.
Junior quarterback Sawyer Thompson spoiled Plattsmouth’s bid for a shutout when he ran 12 yards for a score in which he stretched his hand with the ball over the goal line as he was being tackled to the ground with 8 seconds remaining.
“They played hard,” Dzuris said of the visitors. “It was a good win for us.”
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 0 0 0 7 – 7
Plattsmouth 14 7 7 7 - 35
