 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plattsmouth wins big on Homecoming night, improves to 4-0
View Comments

Plattsmouth wins big on Homecoming night, improves to 4-0

{{featured_button_text}}
homecoming game

Junior Owen Prince catches a 13-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jack Alexander in the first quarter to give Plattsmouth an early 7-0 lead over Elkhorn Mount Michael on Friday evening. The Blue Devils easily beat the visitors 35-7 in the school's annual Homecoming game. The win improves Plattsmouth record to 4-0.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Still undefeated.

It was Homecoming for Plattsmouth High School and the Blue Devils made the most of this special game by defeating Elkhorn Mount Michael 35-7 on Friday evening.

The win improved the Blue Devils record to 4 and 0.

“It’s always great to win a Homecoming game,” said Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris.

The Blue Devils took advantage of good field position early and scored at the 7:25 mark in the first quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jack Alexander to Owen Prince. The point after touchdown was good making the score 7-0.

Plattsmouth went ahead 14-0 at the 2:45 mark of the quarter when T.J. Fitzpatrick scored on an 8-yard run making the score 14-0 after the successful PAT.

In the second quarter, Adam Eggert scored on a 3-yard run with 8:38 to go. The PAT made it 21-0, which would remain the same at halftime.

Another Alexander to Prince touchdown pass in the third quarter, followed by a 1-yard run by Christian Meneses early in the fourth, along with the PATs, increased the lead to 35-0.

Junior quarterback Sawyer Thompson spoiled Plattsmouth’s bid for a shutout when he ran 12 yards for a score in which he stretched his hand with the ball over the goal line as he was being tackled to the ground with 8 seconds remaining.

“They played hard,” Dzuris said of the visitors. “It was a good win for us.”

Elkhorn Mt. Michael 0 0 0 7 – 7

Plattsmouth 14 7 7 7 - 35

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bond to remain same for local man
News

Bond to remain same for local man

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – A Louisville man who allegedly shot his son during an argument at his home in July will remain in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News