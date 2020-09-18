Plattsmouth wins big on Homecoming night, improves to 4-0

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Still undefeated.

It was Homecoming for Plattsmouth High School and the Blue Devils made the most of this special game by defeating Elkhorn Mount Michael 35-7 on Friday evening.

The win improved the Blue Devils record to 4 and 0.

“It’s always great to win a Homecoming game,” said Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris.

The Blue Devils took advantage of good field position early and scored at the 7:25 mark in the first quarter on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jack Alexander to Owen Prince. The point after touchdown was good making the score 7-0.

Plattsmouth went ahead 14-0 at the 2:45 mark of the quarter when T.J. Fitzpatrick scored on an 8-yard run making the score 14-0 after the successful PAT.

In the second quarter, Adam Eggert scored on a 3-yard run with 8:38 to go. The PAT made it 21-0, which would remain the same at halftime.

Another Alexander to Prince touchdown pass in the third quarter, followed by a 1-yard run by Christian Meneses early in the fourth, along with the PATs, increased the lead to 35-0.