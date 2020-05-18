Plattsmouth woman admits evading income, sales taxes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman who evaded sales and income taxes for several years pled guilty to two felony charges Monday morning.

Kylie L. Blecke, 44, accepted a plea bargain during an appearance in Cass County District Court. She pled guilty to Class IV felony charges of sales tax collection violation and income tax evasion. She also agreed to pay $119,504.38 in restitution.

The state agreed to recommend consecutive five-year probation terms for a total probation amount of ten years. Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said he wanted Blecke to repay her restitution during her probation.

The state also agreed to dismiss eight additional charges against her. The original ten-count document had included three charges of failure to pay sales tax, three counts of income tax evasion, three counts of filing fraudulent Nebraska income tax return and one charge of theft-unlawful taking-$5,000 or more.

Court documents stated that Blecke had owned a local cleaning business, but she had not obtained a proper license from the Nebraska Department of Revenue to collect sales tax. Investigators contacted her in November 2017 to examine her business records, but she did not give accurate statements to them at that time.