Plattsmouth woman admits using van to intimidate kids

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman admitted Monday morning that she had driven her van onto grass at Rhylander Park to try to intimidate children.

Saraha M. Richards, 29, pled guilty to two charges during a hearing in Cass County District Court. She entered pleas to a Class I misdemeanor charge of false reporting and a Class III misdemeanor of disturbing the peace.

Richards had originally faced five charges from the incident. The state agreed to dismiss three of the counts as part of a plea bargain. Prosecutors also agreed to recommend fines of $150 for the false reporting and disturbing the peace charges.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Richards became upset after she learned that several children had allegedly been picking on her own child. She drove to Rhylander Park in her gray minivan on the afternoon of Aug. 15 and allegedly overheard them yelling at her child.

Sunde said Richards then drove her van off the parking lot and onto a grassy area near the park’s bathrooms. Authorities determined she had driven the van 187 feet on the grass while the children were present. Camera evidence revealed that the children were not close to the van at the time, but Richards had tried to intimidate them with her actions.