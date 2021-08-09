Plattsmouth woman dies in house fire on Sunday

PLATTSMOUTH – A 52-year-old Plattsmouth resident, Karen J. Sidener, died Sunday in a house fire.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 8 a.m. deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth police, fire/rescue and Cass County EMA personnel responded to a structure fire at 457 Rim Ridge Road in the Chasemore Estates subdivision, west of U.S. Highway 75.

Upon arrival, smoke was observed coming from the eaves and roof of the residence, Brueggemann said.

At first, the firefighters could not make entry into the residence due to the heat and smoke, but after they were able to do so, found a body on the main floor of the residence, according to Brueggemann. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful.

The body was identified as that of Sidener, the sheriff said.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office, Brueggemann said.

Sidener was transported to Douglas County Hospital pending an autopsy. Firefighters from Murray, Nehawka, Louisville and Offutt Air Force Base also responded to the fire, the sheriff said.

