SARPY COUNTY - A Plattsmouth woman died on Tuesday morning from a two-vehicle crash in Sarpy County.
The woman was identified by authorities there as Jerry A. Patry, 67.
The crash occurred at the intersection of 84th Street and Platteview Road just before 8 a.m., according to Capt. Dan Shukis of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency rescue personnel were performing CPR while Patry was taken to Omaha’s Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. She later died from her injuries.
Patry was driving a Honda westbound on Platteview Road when she tried to turn south onto 84th Street, Shukis said. The Honda was struck on the driver's side by a northbound Volkswagen driven by 19-year-old Patience Jurgens. Jurgens did not report any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, Shukis said.