Plattsmouth woman hospitalized from Friday accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman was hospitalized from a two-vehicle accident on Friday evening.

The accident occurred at Nebraska Highway 66 and Sixth Street around 7:30 p.m., according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

The investigation determined that a 2006 GMC Canyon, driven by Wm. Jacob Gross, 18, of Plattsmouth, was traveling east on Hwy. 66 when he crossed the center line as he approached the Sixth Street intersection. His car collided with a 2021 Chevy Blazer, driven by Kim Briggs, 49, also of Plattsmouth, as she was turning from Sixth onto the highway, the sheriff said.

Both parties were treated at the scene with Briggs being transported to a hospital for what Brueggemann said were non-life threatening injuries.

Gross was issued a citation for driving left of center, seatbelt violation and careless driving.

Deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth fire/rescue crews, responded to the scene, the sheriff said.

The investigation is complete, he said.